Geisinger selects AWS as strategic cloud provider

Project will be one of the largest electronic health record cloud migrations to AWS to date, expected to enable life-saving technologies and save Geisinger several million annually

DANVILLE, Pa., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geisinger, one of the country's most well-established and innovative integrated health systems, has chosen Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its strategic cloud provider. As part of the agreement, the health system plans to transition its entire digital portfolio of more than 400 applications and numerous workflows to AWS.

Geisinger Logo (PRNewsfoto/Geisinger) (PRNewswire)

Geisinger will be one of the largest electronic health records migrations to AWS to date and is planning to transition the majority of its systems and applications to AWS. The decision comes after a detailed multi-year review and selection process that identified transitioning to AWS will assist Geisinger in saving several million annually after implementation is completed – cost savings that can be used to make investments that support Geisinger's mission to make better health easier.

In addition to the significant cost savings, Geisinger's cloud migration to AWS will enable the healthcare system to develop new, innovative technological advancements in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning and more that will help improve access to and quality of care. It will also enable teams to create workflow efficiencies for employees to increase productivity while streamlining and simplifying daily work.

"This is more than migrating applications to the cloud," said John Kravitz, Geisinger's chief information officer. "We know that rapidly evolving technology, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, can help save lives. Not to mention that this will make our staff more agile and responsive so they can spend more time at the bedside, where our patients need them most."

As part of the effort, Geisinger has also committed to comprehensive cloud skills training for the vast majority of its 24,000 employees. Training is already underway with many Geisinger employees, and the training will be ongoing over the next five years.

"At the end of the day, everything we do at Geisinger is about making better health easier," said Kravitz. "This effort is no different. Technology is something that enables us to carry out our vision. Migrating to AWS does just that. Being more nimble with technology development and deployment lets our teams focus on doing what they do best – providing compassionate, world-class, easily accessible healthcare to the communities we have the pleasure of serving."

"AWS is thrilled to collaborate with Geisinger to support their mission 'to make better health easier' for their communities," said Phoebe Yang, General Manager, Health at AWS. "It's a privilege to enable their teams with power of the cloud to gain operational and clinical efficiencies, upskill their workforce, and ultimately enable the health and wellness of those they serve."

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes 10 hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, a Research Institute and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and more than 1,600 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT:

Natalie Buyny

717-357-045

nbuyny1@geisinger.edu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geisinger