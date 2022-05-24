Ferrero Receives Two Innovative New Product Awards At The 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo

Nutella B-Ready® and Kinder® Holiday Mix Countdown Calendar Recognized by the National Confectioners Association

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero North America, part of the global confectionery company Ferrero Group, received Most Innovative New Product Awards at the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo for Nutella B-Ready® and the Kinder® Holiday Mix Countdown Calendar. The annual Most Innovative New Product Awards, sponsored by the National Confectioners Association, highlight creative, innovative, and fun products new to the marketplace.

"Ferrero strives to add extraordinary innovations to our already strong lineup to excite consumers who have grown to love our brands," said Jim Klein, Chief Customer Officer, Ferrero U.S. "With continued growth happening across the category, we're humbled to be recognized by the National Confectioners Association and hear the extremely positive response from our retailers."

Nutella B-Ready® won the top award in the Gourmet and Premium Snacks category. The innovation is a delicious, light, individually wrapped snack bar with a crispy baked wafer filled with creamy hazelnut Nutella® spread, Nutella B-Ready is an irresistible break-time snack that you can enjoy anytime, anywhere!

The Kinder® Holiday Mix Countdown Calendar took the number one spot in the Seasonal category. This innovation is all about family bonding and counting down to the holidays together with 24 days of delicious Kinder treats. The calendar features a variety of 6 unique Kinder treats & graphics features a gingerbread house with a fun puzzle on the back.

The winners at the confectionery and snack industry event were selected from more than 300 new product award entries across nine candy and snack categories, including chocolate; non-chocolate; sweet; salty; savory; novelty; seasonal; gourmet/premium; and gum & mints. Product submissions were rated on four weighted criteria: taste, packaging, innovation and go-to market feasibility.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We are a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

