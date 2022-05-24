Doble Equips Utilities to Embrace Substation Automation with F6880 Digital Network Analyzer

Easy-to-use, compact and lightweight instrument helps engineers confidently overcome the challenges of troubleshooting IEC 61850 digital substations

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doble Engineering Company, a leader in power grid diagnostic solutions, today announced the release of the Doble F6880 Digital Network Analyzer. This new solution enables power and utility teams to efficiently troubleshoot Intelligent Electronic Device (IED) communications and network performance issues in IEC 61850 digital substation architectures.

Doble Engineering Company. (PRNewsFoto/Doble Engineering Company) (PRNewswire)

With the F6880, users can quickly discern whether abnormal signal qualities in substation networks are caused by conditions on the power system or anomalies in digital traffic. The F6880 connects via optical fiber or copper Ethernet to station networks and monitors IEC 61850 sampled values and Generic Object Oriented Substation Events (GOOSE) for digital signals that deviate from baseline engineering designs. Events are shown in real-time visualizations and are logged in memory for playback later during network analyses of issues like packet loss, improper IED mapping, signal delays and more.

"The skills required of today's protection and control workforce are quickly expanding. Beyond power system expertise, a working knowledge of networking is now mission critical," said Scott Short, director of protection and automation technology at Doble Engineering Company. "We've designed the F6880 to be an extremely intuitive, yet sophisticated tool for analyzing digital substation networks. By surfacing vital information and anomalies in real time, the digital network analyzer gives engineers and technicians the confidence to troubleshoot and respond quickly."

The F6880 Digital Network Analyzer can be used during design, commissioning and routine maintenance. The instrument can remain connected to substation networks for an extended period – from overnight to weeks at a time – automatically capturing events and logging event details. Users set custom triggers to record issues as they occur and see live data in configurable oscillograph and phasor visualizations in the modern and intuitive software. The platform of F6880 hardware and software is designed for future product expansion and field upgradeability.

"We're committed to helping power and utility companies move forward in implementations of IEC 61850. The F6880 not only complements substation automation investments, but better positions the industry to upskill the workforce for the new era," added Short. "The F6880 Digital Network Analyzer offers multiple tools in one package and greatly complements other solutions Doble offers for IEC 61850 testing including Protection Suite software, 61850 TesT software and F6150sv and F8000-series Power System Simulators."

For more information on the F6880 Digital Network Analyzer, please visit the website.

About Doble Engineering Company

The team at Doble Engineering Company ensures reliable, safe and secure power for all. We do this by providing comprehensive diagnostics and engineering expertise for the energy industry.

Founded in 1920, Doble is committed to the continuing education of our customers, and the support and training of the next generation of power industry workers – uniting the utility sector for an innovative future.

Doble is part of the Utility Solutions Group of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE). For more information, visit: www.doble.com, follow us on Twitter @doble and connect on LinkedIn.

