Cribl Secures $150M in Series D Funding and Introduces Cribl Search To Unlock Value of All Observability Data

Continuing its rapid business momentum, Cribl is unveiling a bold vision for the future of observability and expanding its product portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cribl, the leader in enabling open observability, today announced it raised $150 million in Series D funding led by Tiger Global Management, and joined by existing investors IVP, CRV, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia, and Greylock. Secured less than a year after its Series C round last summer, the Series D funding brings Cribl's total funding to $400 million, validating the growing role observability data plays in driving business outcomes.

As the company continues to expand its product portfolio and serve a more diverse set of global enterprises, Cribl also today announced a bold new vision to advance the category of observability with the introduction of Cribl Search, the first open and vendor-agnostic analytics tool to perform "search-in-place" queries. Cribl Search will usher in a new era of convergence between observability and security operations by enabling queries on any data, in any format, at any location, furthering the company's mission of creating an open ecosystem of data. For the first time, security and IT operations can keep up with the explosion of telemetry data and eliminate blind spots in data operations without slowing the productivity of their limited resources.

"Five years ago, we started Cribl to help IT and security practitioners unlock the full power of observability," said Clint Sharp, CEO and Co-Founder of Cribl. "As our company continues to grow and innovate, we see an even broader mission: to chart the future of the observability category. With this new funding helping us build toward Cribl Search and beyond, we look forward to breaking down the barriers to entry that challenge many organizations' observability practices and giving our customers the choice and control they need to leverage observability to both improve IT operations and drive business outcomes."

John Curtius, Partner at Tiger Global, said "Tiger Global has a history of backing forward-looking category leaders who are tackling massive market opportunities. We're proud to partner with Cribl as it continues its remarkable trajectory of product innovation and customer-centricity."

Cribl Search, the first innovation driven by Cribl's newly formed Cribl Zero2One (C021) perpetual innovation lab, eliminates the cost and complexity that legacy search technologies impose, as it does not require teams to ingest, ship, and centrally store telemetry data for analysis. Built on a foundation of Cribl Stream and Cribl Edge, Cribl Search performs "search-in-place" queries on any data, in any format, at any location -- at the edge through Cribl Edge, in flight through Cribl Stream, in an organization's observability lake, or even within existing systems, vastly increasing the scope of analysis. Cribl Search also complements and enriches the capabilities of existing systems, helping maximize investments and providing organizations with the choice of how to best conduct analysis.

"Cribl is taking an innovative approach to modernizing the search experience for cybersecurity and operations teams," said Chris DePuy, Technology Analyst and Founder of 650 Group. "By making data discoverable and searchable without having to first move it, Cribl Search offers the broadest visibility and accelerates troubleshooting, security investigations, and operational efficiencies while still giving its customers choice and control over how they use their observability data."

Cribl Search is officially in preview and accepting early customer requests starting today. Those interested simply need to submit their information to the C021 organization here .

Investor Quotes:

Cack Wilhelm, General Partner at IVP

"What continues to excite us about Cribl is the team's ability to deliver value to their customers, who absolutely love the products and team. Enterprise IT and security teams, be they customers or prospects, all repeat that as data volumes grow rapidly, using Cribl has allowed them to remove the false choice between observing more data and paying more dollars."

Max Gazor, General Partner at CRV

"The team at Cribl continues to pioneer the observability category by launching best-in-class products that move the entire industry forward — today's Cribl Search announcement perfectly encapsulates that. We're proud to have backed Cribl since their seed round and we're thrilled to continue to support this incredible company."

Scott Raney, Managing Director at Redpoint Ventures

"Cribl is a truly unique company and we could not be more excited to continue our partnership with their fantastic team. We frequently hear from customers that Cribl empowers them to have full control and choice over their observability data, which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing needs of enterprises in nearly every industry."

Pat Grady, Partner at Sequoia and Cribl Board Member

"Cribl continues to redefine the boundaries of the ever-expanding observability market. Clint and the team have rightfully earned their customers' trust by solving real-world practitioner problems, and we couldn't be happier to continue investing in our partnership with them."

David Wadhwani, Venture Partner at Greylock

"The Cribl team has a compelling vision for a massive market undergoing significant change as well as tremendous customer-centricity. Enterprises remark on Clint's ability to understand and articulate their problems in a way few others can, and how easy it is to deploy Cribl in a distributed environment. We're proud to support the team as they build a full observability suite for global enterprises."

