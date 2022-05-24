BIG3 Announces Microsoft Returns as Official Technology Partner

Building on momentum from last season, Microsoft is bringing a new data analytics platform to help elevate the game for BIG3

Partnership is kicking off with the 2022 BIG3 Draft being hosted at the Microsoft Lounge on May 25 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced the renewal of their partnership with Microsoft, extending their integral role as the Official Technology Partner of the league in a multi-year deal. Microsoft will continue to be the official jersey patch partner for all 12 BIG3 teams and support the league with technology enhancements including Surface devices on the courtside for game planning and preparation. As part of the pact, the 2022 BIG3 Draft will be hosted at the Microsoft Lounge on Wednesday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT in Los Angeles. The Draft will air live on DAZN, VYRE Network, BIG3.com, and BIG3 YouTube Channel hosted by Ice Cube, Ed Cohen, Jim Jackson, and special guest appearances from BIG3 players and coaches at the Lounge and via Microsoft Teams.

New for this season, Microsoft will deploy a robust data analytics platform to measure player shot performance on the court. Powered by Microsoft Azure and Windows technologies, this innovative platform, from solution-provider Noah Basketball, will enable coaches and players to see real-time insights courtside from their Surface devices to make gametime decisions. BIG3 will integrate a new data and analytics platform powered by Microsoft across all aspects of the game to enhance the fan experience.

Additionally, Microsoft will continue as the presenting sponsor of Young3, the BIG3's youth program that provides children in local communities with the opportunity to enrich their lives through FIREBALL3. Young3 and Microsoft plan to enhance the programming by including STEM-related activities.

"We could not be more excited to continue our partnership with Microsoft," said BIG3 CEO, Chris Hannan. "Microsoft elevated the BIG3's technology, coaching capabilities, and fan engagement avenues last season. We are excited to unveil even more innovative enhancements and content this season."

"The BIG3 continues to push the boundaries and progress the sport of basketball," said Microsoft General Manager of Strategic Partnerships Jeff Hansen. "We are incredibly pleased to leverage our most innovative technologies to help empower BIG3 coaches, players, and fans."

BIG3 is the official creator of the new global sport, FIREBALL3 and is returning for its fifth season this summer. Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, the BIG3 is introducing a new model of ownership announced last month which leverages blockchain technology to sell NFTs offering ownership-like benefits.

To watch the BIG3 Draft please visit here for DAZN, here for VYRE Network, or here for BIG3 YouTube Channel. For more information, please visit https://big3.com and follow @thebig3 on Twitter and Instagram.

