AB National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB National Municipal Income Fund [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30, 2022.
AB National Municipal Income Fund
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority Series 2016-2 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.42%
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 01/01/29
2.20%
3) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42
1.71%
4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46
1.70%
5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58
1.64%
6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48
1.63%
7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30
1.61%
8) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62
1.57%
9) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.50%
10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.00%, 06/01/46
1.48%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
21.14%
Airport
7.61%
Toll Roads/Transit
7.56%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
5.56%
Electric Utility
5.19%
Industrial Development - Industry
2.70%
Prepay Energy
2.53%
Higher Education - Private
2.29%
Tobacco Securitization
2.25%
Water & Sewer
2.20%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
1.37%
Higher Education - Public
1.06%
Port
0.68%
Industrial Development - Utility
0.49%
Senior Living
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
62.86%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
13.54%
State G.O.
7.73%
Assessment District
2.12%
Local G.O.
1.98%
State Lease
1.10%
SUBTOTAL
26.47%
Prerefunded/ETM
9.08%
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.99%
SUBTOTAL
0.99%
Asset-Backed
Housing - Multi-Family
0.46%
SUBTOTAL
0.46%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
0.14%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
California
11.69%
Illinois
10.93%
New York
9.14%
Pennsylvania
7.69%
New Jersey
7.51%
Florida
5.06%
Wisconsin
5.00%
Connecticut
4.74%
Texas
3.91%
Michigan
3.05%
South Carolina
2.98%
Alabama
2.38%
North Carolina
1.95%
Colorado
1.81%
Ohio
1.79%
Georgia
1.72%
Nebraska
1.71%
Oklahoma
1.71%
Minnesota
1.48%
Tennessee
1.41%
Arizona
1.40%
Utah
1.15%
Maryland
1.11%
Iowa
0.99%
Virginia
0.99%
District of Columbia
0.97%
Kansas
0.85%
Kentucky
0.83%
West Virginia
0.64%
Massachusetts
0.53%
Puerto Rico
0.52%
Hawaii
0.40%
Arkansas
0.33%
Indiana
0.20%
Louisiana
0.17%
Washington
0.14%
New Hampshire
0.13%
Other
0.99%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
4.60%
AA
28.12%
A
32.43%
BBB
21.50%
BB
2.33%
D
0.20%
Not Rated
0.75%
Pre-refunded Bonds
9.08%
Short Term Investments
0.99%
Total
100.00%
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
4.39%
1 To 5 Years
6.55%
5 To 10 Years
16.66%
10 To 20 Years
29.13%
20 To 30 Years
35.45%
More than 30 Years
7.82%
Other
0.00%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
9.23%
Average Coupon:
4.88%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
2.87%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
4.40%
VMTP Shares:
38.98%
Total Fund Leverage:
46.25%*
Average Maturity:
6.74 Years
Effective Duration:
5.44 Years
Total Net Assets:
$373.22 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$12.98
Total Number of Holdings:
189
Portfolio Turnover:
5.00%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.40% through the use of tender option bonds, 38.98% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 2.87% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
