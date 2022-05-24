AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30, 2022.

AB Global High Income Fund











Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.64% 2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28

1.11% 3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.64% 4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.63% 5) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.63% 6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29

0.53% 7) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.52% 8) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.51% 9) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. Zero Coupon, 04/15/35

0.50% 10) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29

0.48%





Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media

6.67% Energy

6.43% Consumer Non-Cyclical

5.98% Basic

3.44% Services

3.17% Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.89% Communications - Telecommunications

2.73% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.73% Capital Goods

2.68% Technology

2.66% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.55% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.33% Transportation - Services

0.77% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.74% Transportation - Airlines

0.33% Other Industrial

0.08% SUBTOTAL

46.18% Credit Default Swaps

20.83% Financial Institutions



Banking

2.07% Finance

1.78% REITs

1.27% Insurance

0.67% Other Finance

0.49% Brokerage

0.44% SUBTOTAL

6.72% Utility



Electric

1.06% Other Utility

0.19% SUBTOTAL

1.25% SUBTOTAL

74.98% Interest Rate Futures

15.04% Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking

2.93% Insurance

1.49% Finance

0.64% REITs

0.36% Brokerage

0.12% Other Finance

0.02% SUBTOTAL

5.56% Industrial



Energy

0.72% Basic

0.69% Communications - Telecommunications

0.67% Transportation - Airlines

0.46% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.44% Communications - Media

0.32% Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.28% Capital Goods

0.26% Other Industrial

0.18% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.15% Technology

0.15% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11% Services

0.02% SUBTOTAL

4.45% Utility



Electric

0.07% SUBTOTAL

0.07% SUBTOTAL

10.08% Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

4.82% Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.46% Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.40% Agency Fixed Rate

0.37% SUBTOTAL

6.05% Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

4.54% Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.13% Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.02% SUBTOTAL

5.69% Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic

1.33% Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.69% Energy

0.61% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.56% Capital Goods

0.46% Communications - Telecommunications

0.30% Technology

0.20% Communications - Media

0.10% Services

0.07% Transportation - Services

0.07% SUBTOTAL

4.39% Utility



Electric

0.60% SUBTOTAL

0.60% Financial Institutions



REITs

0.30% Banking

0.06% Insurance

0.04% Finance

0.02% Other Finance

0.01% SUBTOTAL

0.43% SUBTOTAL

5.42% Bank Loans



Industrial



Technology

0.90% Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.83% Communications - Telecommunications

0.77% Capital Goods

0.54% Energy

0.45% Other Industrial

0.31% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.27% Communications - Media

0.24% Services

0.17% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.14% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.08% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.04% SUBTOTAL

4.74% Financial Institutions



Insurance

0.27% Finance

0.02% SUBTOTAL

0.29% Utility



Electric

0.19% SUBTOTAL

0.19% SUBTOTAL

5.22% Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

4.97% Credit Default Swaps

0.25% SUBTOTAL

5.22% Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

4.62% SUBTOTAL

4.62% Global Governments

3.43% Common Stocks

1.77% Total Return Swaps

1.45% Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.96% SUBTOTAL

0.96% Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.46% Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments

0.44% SUBTOTAL

0.44% Preferred Stocks



Industrials

0.41% SUBTOTAL

0.41% Inflation-Linked Securities

0.22% Asset-Backed Securities



Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08% Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.08% SUBTOTAL

0.16% Warrants

0.06% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.17% Cash & Cash Equivalents



Cash

2.25% Funds and Investment Trusts

1.04% U.S. Treasury Bills

0.10% SUBTOTAL

3.39% Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-15.64% Swap Offsets

-29.26% SUBTOTAL

-44.90% TOTAL

100.00%





Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

72.64% United Kingdom

3.40% Canada

1.93% France

1.70% Luxembourg

1.59% Brazil

1.53% Mexico

1.20% Germany

1.05% Spain

1.02% Nigeria

0.77% Italy

0.73% Switzerland

0.65% Bahrain

0.64% India

0.64% Dominican Republic

0.62% Australia

0.58% Colombia

0.54% China

0.52% Israel

0.47% Argentina

0.45% Cote D'Ivoire

0.43% Finland

0.43% Netherlands

0.42% Sweden

0.41% Macau

0.37% Oman

0.37% Ghana

0.35% Peru

0.33% Angola

0.32% Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.32% Senegal

0.29% Ukraine

0.28% Egypt

0.27% Zambia

0.27% Indonesia

0.26% Gabon

0.24% Jamaica

0.24% Ireland

0.21% South Africa

0.21% Hong Kong

0.19% Ecuador

0.18% Denmark

0.14% El Salvador

0.14% Japan

0.12% Turkey

0.12% Guatemala

0.08% Venezuela

0.07% Chile

0.05% Bermuda

0.04% Kuwait

0.04% Panama

0.04% Morocco

0.03% Belgium

0.02% Cayman Islands

0.02% Czech Republic

0.02% Norway

0.01% Total Investments

100.00%





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % US Dollar

100.05% Canadian Dollar

0.11% Argentine Peso

0.01% Swiss Franc

0.01% Japanese Yen

0.01% South Korean Won

0.01% Norwegian Krone

0.01% Singapore Dollar

0.01% Brazilian Real

-0.01% Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

-0.01% Pound Sterling

-0.01% New Zealand Dollar

-0.01% Euro

-0.06% Colombian Peso

-0.12% Total Net Assets

100.00%





Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

6.28% AA

0.12% A

1.28% BBB

12.63% BB

38.24% B

25.21% CCC

8.45% CC

0.16% C

0.12% D

0.11% Not Rated

4.58% Short Term Investments

1.14% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.17% N/A

1.85% Total

100.00%





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

4.07% 1 To 5 Years

40.18% 5 To 10 Years

44.35% 10 To 20 Years

4.97% 20 To 30 Years

2.77% More than 30 Years

1.82% Other

1.84% Total Net Assets

100.00%





Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.06% Average Bond Price:

93.44 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:

0.00% Investment Operations:

29.27% Preferred Stock:

0.00% Tender Option Bonds:

0.00% VMTP Shares:

0.00% Total Fund Leverage:

29.27% Average Maturity:

6.59 Years Effective Duration:

4.75 Years Total Net Assets:

$990.72 Million Net Asset Value:

$11.49 Total Number of Holdings:

1,620 Portfolio Turnover:

51.00%





* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash,

reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.





The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

