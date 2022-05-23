Salango Law Warns Exchange Students to Watch Out for Hidden Cameras

West Virginia Lawsuit Shows Risk

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit filed in Cabell County, W. Va., shows that foreign exchange students should be wary about being watched by hidden cameras. The lawsuit charges that a Barboursville, W.Va., man used hidden cameras concealed in household items to spy on a 17-year-old foreign exchange student from Brazil.

"Parents of foreign exchange students should make sure the sponsoring agency fully vets host families to guard against persons who would use these hidden cameras," Ben Salango, one of the attorneys representing the Brazilian student said. "This young woman came to the United States for a good educational experience but instead learned she was the victim of invasion of privacy."

In the Cabell County case, hidden cameras were found in a bathroom door hook and a phone charger in the bedroom. Such hidden cameras, also called "nanny cams" and "spy cameras," are easily available online from Amazon.com and other companies.

In recent years, hidden cameras have been found in use in hotel rooms, Airbnb rental facilities, tanning salons, public restrooms and other places where individuals have the expectation of privacy.

Salango, who filed the Cabell County lawsuit, along with fellow attorney Paul Saluja, against Darrel Wells of Barboursville, W.Va., said foreign exchange students need to be told to watch out for hidden cameras, learn how to detect them, understand their legal rights and know how to take action if those rights are violated.

The lawsuit is Civil Action No. 22-C-171 in the Circuit Court of Cabell County, W.Va.

