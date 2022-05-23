MeetForImpact has raised over $3 million dollars for over 120 charities.

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meet For Impact platform is set to raise funds in its next seed round to expand into new international markets. The online social fundraising auctions platform opens offices in the USA, the UK, the UAE, and Kazakhstan. Launched in 2016 as Meet for Charity, the platform quickly became one of the most well-known tech impact projects in Eastern Europe and has already crowdfunded over $3 million dollars for over 120 charities. Structured as a LLC, the initiative stands out in the philanthropic landscape because of its fully self-sustainable nature, which also heightens its appeal for venture capital. To mark a broader focus and align with the new goals of the platform, it was rebranded as Meet for Impact.

"We have closely monitored the growth of Meet for Impact and feel that it has huge potential to transform the way donations are being made worldwide." - Alex Menn, Partner at Begin Capital.

"Meet for Impact platform is perhaps the best demonstration of the fact that impact-focused philanthropic startups can be relevant for the venture capital space."- Roman Gold, Managing Partner at Venture Israel.

Meet for Impact offers a completely novel technological approach to fundraising and philanthropy. Daily, the platform auctions off meetings with prominent business owners, media personalities, cultural opinion leaders, politicians, and top athletes, as well as unique experiences.

"So far, our charity network has comprised over 120 charity foundations with over 3000 meetings auctioned off. Now we want to extend our expertise into other markets. In the context of thousands of people in need, we see it as our duty and mission to help as many people and causes as possible with our crowdfunding model. Our goal is to make contributing to worthy causes a seamless and enjoyable part of everyday life and foster enthusiasm for giving, which we believe is key," - Olga Fler, international philanthropist and founder of the project comments on the expansion plans.

The unique nature of Meet For Impact lies both in the smart use of tech and in turning donating to charity into an experience for all the parties involved. Each auction runs for 7 days and supports a specific charity. People bid for the lot and the highest bidder at the end of the online auction wins the meeting with the guest of the auction - the lot. After they've made the payment for the lot, the platform keeps a small transaction fee to reinvest into marketing and product development. Meet For Impact is a win-win solution bringing value to everyone involved - the charity, the auction guest and the winning bidder. With Meet For Impact, you don't just donate; you take part in and benefit from inspiring interactions with outstanding people. Meet for Impact lives by the motto "every meeting matters" and can help change more than just one life. With this in mind, the goal of the global expansion is to systematically develop philanthropy all over the world by bringing the innovative tools and creative solutions that take charitable giving to a new level and make it a seamless part of everyone's daily routine to other countries.

