InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Translation Device for Therapists (CHK-184)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved translation device that allows therapists to provide services to clients who speak a different language," said an inventor from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented BRIDGE TO THERAPY. My design removes verbal barriers and it helps create a strong therapeutic relationship no matter the languages the therapist and client speak."

The invention provides a language translation/assistive device for clients and mental health professionals. In doing so, it eliminates the need for a human translator. As a result, it increases privacy and allows non-verbal self-expression that enhances communication. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use, so it is ideal for clinicians that don't speak foreign languages.

