CHAIRMAN JOHN H. AKWENYE DIES AT THE AGE OF 71

VANCOUVER, BC, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSM) announces that Deep-South's Chairman, John H. Akwenye has deceased suddenly over the weekend.

Deep-South Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Deep-South Resources Inc.) (PRNewswire)

All the Directors offers their condolences to his wife and family.

The Board acknowledge his dedication as a Director of the Company.

Pierre Leveille, President & CEO of Deep-South stated, "This is an important loss. Mr. Akwenye was a hard worker and highly dedicated to Deep-South. We lose a great person who was honest, loyal, resilient and very generous. His profound faith has helped many people to overcome difficult periods. On a personal side, I lose a great friend ".

Mr. Akwenye will not be replaced immediately as Chairman of the Board.

About Deep-South Resources Inc

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company Deep-South growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper project, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements," as identified in Deep- South's periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deep-South Resources Inc.