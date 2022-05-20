Wheels Up to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), the leading brand in private aviation, today announced that executive management will present in person at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on Tuesday June 7, 2022 at 7:55 am ET and at the Jefferies Virtual Business Aviation Summit on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:00 am ET.

The events will be webcast live and can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website.

An archive of the presentations will be available at the link above.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is the leading provider of "on demand" private aviation in the United States and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Powered by a growing marketplace of more than 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft, Wheels Up is the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution that includes a relentless focus on safety and service, with flexibility across all types of aircraft, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines.

The Wheels Up App enables members and customers to search, book and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Up Down events and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. Wheels Up's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet comprises five custom-painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft, with each plane serving as a flying symbol for a specific social cause.

