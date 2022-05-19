WBroker Releases Global Update of Its Mobile App

HONG KONG, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WBroker, an international digital broker under Waton Group, released an updated version of its mobile application both on iOS and Google Play. Professional development team of the Group has made the application better and more functional.

Illustration of WBroker updated version (PRNewswire)

It is a major update that brings new UI design, streamlined process in account opening and trading, and stability improvements. WBroker always emphasizes that timely updates of the trading platform are important because they bring traders pleasure and contribute to successful transactions. The new design of the application is just about that. Developers have thoroughly enhanced the UI interface to make it even more user-friendly and attractive for clients. They also sharpened the logic and interaction for a smooth operation process.

In addition, its intelligent customer service fixes the common problem in the industry that users always complained about lousy customer service. According to WBroker CIO, "All updates are based on the philosophy of simplicity, safety, and reliability. WBroker always ensures high compliance and asset security. We are committed to helping every WBroker user to enjoy a simple and safe investment experience." The update is the latest interpretation of WBroker's vision - make global investing available and affordable for every household.

