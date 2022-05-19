POM WONDERFUL BEGINS TRANSITION TO 100% RECYCLED PLASTIC AND RENEWABLE ENERGY

New solar farm and shift to recycled plastic for 16 oz. products transition more than 11 million bottles to recycled plastic and minimize carbon footprint

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- POM Wonderful, the largest grower and producer of fresh pomegranates and pomegranate juice in the U.S., is proud to announce it is furthering its commitment to a sustainable future with the transition to 100% recycled plastic (rPET) bottles and shifting more than 90% of its electricity needs to renewable energy.

POM Wonderful® Launches National Cocktail Contest to Support Local Bars Following Pandemic Closures (PRNewsfoto/POM Wonderful) (PRNewswire)

Throughout North America, starting in May 2022, all 16 oz. bottles of POM Wonderful juices-100% Pomegranate Juice, Pomegranate Blueberry 100% Juice, and Pomegranate Cherry 100% Juice-will be bottled in 100% rPET. The new bottles will feature a "100% Recycled Plastic" logo. This commitment is just the beginning of the company's overall strategy to reduce single-use plastic and transitions more than 11 million bottles to 100% rPET annually as the brand approaches its 20th anniversary this fall.

As part of POM Wonderful's ongoing sustainability journey, the company completed work on a solar farm at its processing plant in Del Rey, California. This project, which will be operational in June 2022, is expected to deliver more than 90% of the company's electricity needs by 2023. These initiatives are part of the company's larger sustainability road map to reduce its carbon footprint and build a more sustainable future through responsible agriculture and farming, energy, waste, packaging, and emissions.

"As an agricultural company at heart, we know that sustainability is critical to our future. That's why it's important that we make environmental sustainability a core principle of our work, and conserve natural resources to minimize our company's impact on the environment," said Derrick Miller, president, POM Wonderful. "As we celebrate the transition to rPET and renewable energy, we continue to look for new ways to minimize our impact, serve as community stewards, and enhance sustainability across every part of our business."

In 2020, POM Wonderful launched an innovation challenge, offering $1 million in funding and development resources to innovators who could develop an economical and environmentally friendly pilot-ready solution for the 50,000 tons of pomegranate husks generated each year by the company. In 2021, two winners were announced: BCD Bioscience and Enagon. As a direct result of this funding, BCD Bioscience is discovering ways to harness new value from pomegranate husks, and Enagon is working on upcycling the husks to transform them into new and nutritious ingredients.

To date, The Wonderful Company and owners Stewart and Lynda Resnick have invested more than $1.3 billion in environmental sustainability initiatives to help fight climate change. This billion-dollar commitment includes the unprecedented $750 million gift from the Resnicks to Caltech in support of the school's environmental sustainability research.

In 2019, The Wonderful Company joined RE100, a global initiative made up of some of the world's biggest companies, which have all committed to using 100% renewable energy. The POM solar farm joins solar installations at Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds facilities, JUSTIN Vineyards, and Wonderful Halos as a part of this journey toward a more sustainable future.

For more information, and for the latest updates on POM Wonderful, please visit POMWonderful.com or @POMWonderful on Instagram.

About POM Wonderful

POM Wonderful is the largest grower and producer of fresh pomegranates and pomegranate juice in the United States as well as the worldwide leader in fresh California pomegranates and pomegranate-based products including our 100% pomegranate juices, healthy juice blends, and teas. We grow, handpick, and juice our own pomegranates to ensure the highest quality. POM Wonderful is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held company with a portfolio that includes other No. 1 brands such as Wonderful® Pistachios, FIJI® Water, Wonderful® Halos®, JUSTIN® wine, and Teleflora®. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

(PRNewswire)

POM Wonderful hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of its new solar farm and transition to 100% recycled plastic bottles. Steve Swartz, chief strategy officer, Wonderful Company and Derrick Miller, president, POM Wonderful (center) led the ribbon cutting. (PRNewswire)

POM Wonderful hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of its new solar farm and transition to 100% recycled plastic bottles. Steve Swartz, chief strategy officer, Wonderful Company and Derrick Miller, president, POM Wonderful (center) led the ribbon cutting. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE POM Wonderful