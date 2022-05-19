OLYMPIC COACH TO ADDRESS CLASS OF 2022 AT FAIRMONT PREPARATORY ACADEMY COMMENCEMENT

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JJ Thomas, 2002 Olympic bronze medal winner, coach of multiple Olympic US snowboarders (including Shaun White), and mentor and head coach of the US Snowboard and Halfpipe Development Team, will deliver the keynote address to the Class of 2022 during Fairmont Preparatory Academy's commencement ceremony on May 26 at Pearson Park Amphitheater in Anaheim. A reception for parents and alumni will be held at 4:30 pm, followed by the graduation ceremony at 6:00 pm.

Thomas will draw from many of his personal experiences as a competitive snowboarder and coach as he brings a message that will focus on the importance of perseverance and the value of embracing failure – one of life's greatest teachers.

"After spending half of their high school years in a global pandemic, our graduates have come to understand the merits of being tenacious and picking themselves up when things don't go their way," said Carolyn Lucia, Head of School at Fairmont Preparatory Academy (Fairmont Prep) and Managing Director of Fairmont Campuses. "JJ will speak to these things, encouraging our graduates to grow throughout their difficulties and failures, and challenging them to do the types of things which have led to success for himself and the athletes he has coached: make smart choices, use their gifts, and exhibit steadfast dedication."

In his profession as a coach and mentor, JJ has focused on high-level performers – the same type of individuals he will be addressing at Fairmont Prep, which boasts a student population characterized by high achievement. As has been true historically at "the Prep," this year's graduates received offers from many of the nation's top colleges and universities, including Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Johns Hopkins, Rice, Cal Berkeley, and USC.

JJ's message will also resonate with Prep students because he will be speaking to the importance of having a "growth mindset," something which is intrinsic in a Fairmont education.

But one thing is certain – whether graduate, family member, teacher, staff, or member of the community – everyone will benefit from what JJ has to share.

