New Jersey Online Casinos and Michigan Online Casinos are Neck and Neck in Revenue Battle in April 2022

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- April results are in and according to revenue numbers released by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and the Michigan Gaming Control Board that were compiled by OddsSeeker.com, online casinos in NJ generated $134,628,446 in revenue versus $132,438,012 for Michigan online casinos in April 2022.

Michigan online casinos set a new revenue record in April, closing the gap, to just under $2.2 million in total revenue difference between the two states. Michigan is clearly becoming the more dominant state when it comes to revenue per online casino since Michigan only has 14 online casinos while New Jersey is home to 32 online casinos.

Michigan's online gaming market has benefited from its strong land-based gambling roots. Which can be told by the fact that over half of its online gambling revenue has been generated by two of Detroit's largest land-based casinos, Motorcity and MGM Grand Detroit. The experts at OddsSeeker.com predict that MI is still on track to become the largest online casino market in the US, as soon as May 2022.

"The popularity of online casinos in Michigan continues to impress – the tax revenues taken in by the State will certainly ignite envy amongst those yet to legislate, and specifically the states that have only legalized sports betting. One thing's for sure – Americans are loving this new era of freedom of entertainment & chances to win big!" said Frank Weber, Sports Editor at OddsSeeker.com

New Jersey and Michigan Online Casino Revenue by The Numbers – April2022 ($ In Millions)

Michigan New Jersey April $ 132,438,012.00 $ 134,628,466

For more information,visit https://www.oddsseeker.com. Data referenced from the MGCB and the NJDGE.

About OddsSeeker: OddsSeeker.com is a leading source for iGaming news, online games, and online casino & sports betting promotions in the U.S. regulated online gaming markets.

