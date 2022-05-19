MP Biomedicals, LLC to distribute a new lateral flow kit- Boson™ Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Card-Authorized by FDA under Emergency Use Authorization for rapid at home COVID-19 testing

Will be available online as an over-the-counter test for qualitative (i.e., positive, or negative) detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus antigen.

At home test using self-collected (individuals aged 14 years and older) or adult-collected (individuals aged 2 years and older) anterior nasal swab samples with results in 15 minutes.

Can be used as a serial test (repeated twice over the course of three days, with a minimum of 24 hours and a maximum of 48 hours between each test) for individuals with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MP Biomedicals, LLC today announced an agreement to distribute the non-prescription home use Boson™ Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Card. The partnership was formed soon after the U.S. FDA granted Xiamen Boson Biotech Co, Ltd. (Boson™) Emergency Use Authorization for the test card, intended for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2 for individuals with symptoms or suspecting COVID-19.

MP Biomedicals, LLC (PRNewswire)

MP Biomedicals is a global company with headquarters in California and regional offices across the globe. The company offers a diverse portfolio of life science products, fine chemicals, and diagnostics used in industries ranging from basic research to clinical diagnostics and pharmaceuticals. Over the last 50 years, MP Biomedicals has aided the scientific community by providing quality tools and expert services that assist its customers in making breakthrough discoveries and achieving scientific excellence. Visit our website, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

The Boson™ Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Card has not been FDA cleared or approved but has been authorized by FDA under an EUA. This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb- 3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

