MANELE GOLF COURSE AT FOUR SEASONS RESORT LANAI INTRODUCES COMPLIMENTARY CLUBS

Hawaiian Resort Launches Innovative Amenity on the Golf Course

LANAI CITY, Hawaii, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's now easier than ever to play the award-winning Manele Golf Course at Four Seasons Resort Lanai, with the introduction of a new amenity, a first among Hawaiian golf courses. Effective July 1, guests can utilize a set of complimentary Titleist or PXG clubs while playing the Signature Jack Nicklaus 18-hole course.* The selection includes men's, women's and senior's right and left-handed sets.

Manele Golf Course Hole 12 (PRNewswire)

Visitors to the adults-only Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort can also take advantage of the amenity when booking a round independently or as part of a Sensei package. The wellness sanctuary offers a collection of curated experiences to more structured programs, including a Golf Optimal Golf Well-being Program dedicated to improving overall condition and habits and applying those learnings to optimize golf performance.

Complimentary clubs were a natural evolution of Four Season's service extended to the golf course. Scott Ashworth, Director of Golf, says, "We focus on our guests from the time they arrive until they leave and want them to have an unforgettable round with us. By providing the complimentary rental clubs, we hope to make it even more seamless for guests to enjoy our amazing course."

The course is built on lava outcroppings and features three cliff-top holes that use the Pacific Ocean as a water hazard. Every hole boasts an ocean view which sometimes proves distracting, especially during whale watching season.

Each golf cart comes equipped with GPS and Bluetooth speakers to enjoy music during play or order food or drinks anytime. The professional staff carry out a variety of programs including clinics and Golf 101 for beginners to sessions featuring Trackman 4 technology which has the ability to video and analyse golf swings as well as assist in professional club fittings.

Golfers who prefer to use their own clubs but don't want to travel with them to Hawaii can arrange door-to-door shipping through a Four Seasons Resorts Lanai partnership with Luggage Free.

Complimentary fun events include Mini-Manele featuring six short holes on the driving range, Disc Golf or Rock N Range, an après golf experience with a cash bar, music and complimentary tips from the pros. For a family outing, accompanied by a paid adult, kids 17 and under enjoy complimentary play with junior clubs. Or for a memorable afternoon, take part in Sunset Nine and play the famous Ocean nine with complimentary rental clubs and your choice of a cocktail to close out the day.

Golf and Stay Longer with a complimentary fifth night, click for additional offers or contact a travel professional. Round-trip luxury flights on Lanai Air are included with all bookings made by August 31, for arrivals taking place by December 31, 2022 (terms and conditions apply). Shared arrival and departure and intra-island shuttles are complimentary with all stays.

The AAA Five Diamond, Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Four Seasons Resort Lanai features 213 guest rooms in a series of low-rise buildings spread along the Pacific coastline, providing a private residential experience. The Resort offers outdoor restaurants including NOBU LANAI, spa, championship golf and tennis, a kids club, beach and pool with spacious seating areas nestled among tropical gardens, complimentary wellness classes, cultural workshops and luxury retail boutiques.

*Complimentary club rentals are available for Resort guests playing 18-hole rounds.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Lanai