LITHUANIA AT 2022 BIO INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION - EUROPE'S FASTEST GROWING LIFE SCIENCE CLUSTER SEEKS CLOSER US LINKS

VILNIUS, May 19, 2022 Lithuanian life science innovation will again be on display at the 2022 BIO International convention in San Diego. Innovation Agency Lithuania will showcase 8 leading Lithuanian biotech stars on the Lithuanian pavilion demonstrating why Lithuania is one of Europe's fastest-growing life science hubs. All are looking to build stronger links with the US which is already the country's biggest market accounting for 28% of its life science exports in 2021.

Life sciences have strong roots in the Baltic nation with the first enzyme factory opening over 50 years ago. Sustained double-digit growth over the last decade has encouraged the country to aim for life sciences reaching 5% of GDP by 2030. Already the hub centered mainly around Vilnius has more than 570 companies covering core life science products and services.

Key to achieving this is not only great ongoing research and government support but the deep and diverse pool of talent – Lithuania comes in second in the EU with 25% of students choosing STEM academic disciplines, out of 56% of the population with higher education. Furthermore, according to Eurostat, 58% of researchers in Lithuania are women.

Therefore BIO 2022's "LIMITLESS" theme perfectly matches the opportunities for collaboration the exciting companies on the Innovation Agency Lithuania Pavilion will offer. Visitors will find a range of experts on the latest CRISPR genetic scissors technology, AI-Driven Protein design, drugs targeting cold tumors, pan-European clinical trials, and market access. They will also hear why leading companies such as Biogen, Cureline, Teva, Hollister, or Thermo Fisher have chosen to establish operations in Lithuania.

"Life sciences are a key priority for Lithuania and the 2022 BIO International Convention offers us the ideal platform to showcase our leading companies. We have a strong tradition in molecular biology and immunology demonstrated by companies such as Biomatter Designs, Genie Biotech, Felicitex, and CasZyme, while CRO and pharma service providers Insuvia, Biomapas and Cureline Baltic build on Lithuania's reputation for excellence in clinical trials. We are also looking to build links with leading US and other global clusters", says Rasa Uždavinytė, Director of International Trade Development at Innovation Agency Lithuania.

The companies attending are:

