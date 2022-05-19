Caden, the Open Data Platform founded by Serial Entrepreneur John Roa, and backed by Legendary Investors Jerry Yang and Barry Sternlicht, Taps Stardog

Stardog will power Caden's platform, enabling consumers to safely and securely aggregate and monetize their digital data

ARLINGTON, Va., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardog , the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph (EKG) platform provider, today announced that Caden , the first Open Data platform, has selected Stardog to provide unique semantic and data virtualization capabilities for its suite of products.

Stardog is the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform (PRNewsfoto/Stardog) (PRNewswire)

Caden's platform will provide users with ownership and control over their personal data to ensure the ethical and effective use of it by brands that seek to serve them. Users will manage their data within Caden's Data Vault™, providing individuals with the ability to control access and monetize their personal data with trusted companies of their choosing. With explicit user consent, brands can then leverage this unique intelligence to power recommendations, communications, promotions, advertisements, and insights that unlock meaningful value to the user. Stardog will underpin Caden's platform with its unique technology to organize disconnected data sets into comprehensive knowledge graphs, ultimately providing a deeper level of context to the data it connects.

"Stardog's ability to help us consume data sets from a disparate set of data silos while applying multiple inference schemas and models is critical to making sense of such a grand scale of data," said John Roa, CEO of Caden. "Leveraging Stardog, we can literally connect the dots amongst billions of disconnected data sets to empower consumers to take control of their data while providing new insights to brands that will revolutionize one-to-one marketing and communications."

Caden's vision is to transform the digital economy through a two-sided data marketplace that centralizes and connects personal data to the benefit of both brands and consumers. The company's core products include HotLink—the "Plaid" of personal data, helping consumers access their data stuck inside large consumer brands—and Vault—an encrypted, on-device personal data wallet. Trusted brands can then request access to insights inside of a user's Vault via a Consent API, creating the first true marketplace for zero-party data.

"At Stardog, our mission is to integrate data in a complex world to improve the lives of people and the effectiveness of organizations. Caden's mission to unite data from across the internet in a way that provides value to both consumers and brands is highly aligned with our mission," said Stardog CEO and Founder Kendall Clark. "We're looking forward to helping Caden turn disparate data into actionable knowledge at scale."

About Stardog

Stardog is the ultimate semantic data layer to get better insight faster. Organizations like Boehringer Ingelheim, Schneider Electric, and NASA rely on the Stardog Enterprise Knowledge Graph to accelerate insights from data lakes, data warehouses, or any enterprise data source with as much as 320% ROI, according to a commissioned Forrester Consulting Study. Learn more at stardog.com.

About Caden

Caden, the first Open Data platform, will provide consumers and brands with an equitable and consent-based marketplace to manage and monetize personal data. Founded in 2021 by technologist and serial founder John Roa, the company has been backed by technology pioneers including Jerry Yang (Yahoo Co-Founder) and Wenda Harris Millard (DoubleClick Founding Team), business leaders including Barry Sternlicht (Starwood Capital), as well as venture funds including Motivate Venture Capital, AAF Management Inc. and AME Cloud Ventures.

