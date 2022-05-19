Alcohol deaths are COVID's shadow epidemic; Coca-Cola joins Big Alcohol and Moves Right Into the Alcohol Justice Doghouse; California Bad Bill Opinion & more in the Spring Edition of the Alcohol Justice eNews.

Alcohol deaths are COVID's shadow epidemic; Coca-Cola joins Big Alcohol and Moves Right Into the Alcohol Justice Doghouse; California Bad Bill Opinion & more in the Spring Edition of the Alcohol Justice eNews.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice has just released its eNews Spring Edition. The quick-read eNews highlights some of the year's more interesting stories to date about alcohol industry shenanigans and public health and safety advocates' responses.

(PRNewswire)

Top Story:

Whether due to stress, fear, or industry deregulation, the COVID pandemic triggered an avalanche of alcohol-related deaths. The Shadow Epidemic: Precipitous Spike in Alcohol Deaths During COVID-19

"There are so many ways in which people are hurting during the pandemic, and it's cruel to ignore some just because they might make some people money," said Cruz Avila, Alcohol Justice executive director. "So many alcohol harms are preventable with good policy, compassionate care, and simply paying attention. We need to get our leaders to see it and say it: 99,000 dead is also an epidemic."

In the AJ Doghouse:

Coca-Cola launches itself into the realm of Big Alcohol with an expanding line of youth-oriented, minority-targeted alcopops. Coca-Cola's Alcopop Gambit Helps It Join the Ranks of Big Alcohol

"The ease with which Coca-Cola has jumped-in to become Big Alcohol's newest gorilla should terrify us. They know how to get away with selling lethal products, they know how to make the youngest kids drink their drinks, and they know how to extort a legislature," stated Carson Benowitz Fredericks, Alcohol Justice research director. "The first recourse we have is to make sure everyone who will listen hears our message: Coke sells disease, Coke targets the vulnerable, Coke brings death."

"What's next, Sackler Vodka? Exxon-a-Ritas? Marlboro Red Rosé?"

California Bad Bill Opinion:

San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener's attempt to "modernize" alcohol licensing in over-concentrated cities would exacerbate hardships on low-income, working-class neighborhoods and "bring down from above a smothering blanket of silence on their communities." Boozy Blanket of Silence: SB 980's Push for Secret Bar Openings Steals Community Voice

"SB 980 does not 'modernize' California's alcohol licensing process, it seeks to expedite proliferation of alcohol dependency under the guise of supporting 'small business' and 'redevelopment,'" said Mayra Jimenez, Advocacy Manager, California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) "Supporting this bill enables a toxic culture of depending on alcohol consumption at the expense of community, heedless of research that clearly shows proximity and excess of alcohol outlets to be a risk factor for California residents.

TAKE ACTION against SB 980:

TEXT PublicHealth to 313131

CLICK HERE: https://bit.ly/3LnyC9O

Read the complete Alcohol Justice Spring eNews here:

https://alcoholjustice.org/news/enews/1478

CONTACT: Michael Scippa 415 548-0492

Alcohol Justice logo. (PRNewsFoto/Alcohol Justice) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alcohol Justice