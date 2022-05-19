3ICE Selects Sportradar as Official Analytics Provider & Integrity Partner

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3ICE, North America's premier three-on-three professional ice hockey league, has announced a partnership with Sportradar, the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, to maximize data and analytics as well as provide integrity services for its inaugural season, which starts on June 18 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The agreement designates Sportradar as the official analytics provider for 3ICE.

Under the partnership, Sportradar, through its Synergy Hockey product, will be collecting and providing 3ICE with real-time and post-game data and analytics for every game. This information will be used to enhance business operations for 3ICE, including hockey operations, marketing, and social media. Sportradar will also utilize analytics to expand the reach of the league and its players. Additionally, Sportradar will monitor all of 3ICE's competitions via its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS), conduct an audit of the league's integrity policies, and provide educational webinars to players, coaches, and staff.

"Protecting the integrity of the league and delivering accurate data are pillars to our growth and help us establish our brand with our fans," said 3ICE Founder and CEO, E.J. Johnston. "This partnership with Sportradar will facilitate fan engagement and educate our players and staff on industry standards, which will strengthen our sport and allow us to eventually build sports-betting on 3ICE for our fans around the world."

"Sportradar has a rich history in supporting and increasing the footprint of ice hockey leagues all around the globe, and we look forward to leveraging our experience, while showcasing our innovative products and services, as 3ICE prepares for its inaugural season," said Jill Exley, Integrity Partnerships Director, North America, Sportradar. "3ICE is bringing a completely new look and feel to traditional ice hockey and we're confident that Sportradar's data and analytics, as well as industry-leading integrity services, will be critical components to helping the league grow in a safe and responsible manner."

About 3ICE

3ICE is a new and totally independent three-on-three professional ice hockey league in North America, created by Founder & CEO E.J. Johnston. Designed to give fans the speed, skill and excitement they love 100% of the time, the on-ice action moves at an unprecedented pace, providing the ultimate hockey experience. For more information on 3ICE, please visit www.3ice.com .

