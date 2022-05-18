Universal Technical Institute Opening Its Campuses to High School Juniors Interested in Automotive Technician Training

Free, three-week summer "Ignite" program lets students test drive a technical education

PHOENIX, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing effort to address workforce need for skilled transportation technicians, Universal Technical Institute is bringing its three-week Ignite program back to full capacity at its UTI campuses nationwide this summer. The program, which is free to high school juniors, offers students an introduction to the training they'll need to prepare to enter the workforce as a technician in the transportation industry.

Ignite participants are given an introductory sample of the technician training programs completed by full-time UTI students. Students explore career opportunities in the transportation field and receive hands-on training on current technologies in UTI's state-of-the-industry classrooms and labs.

"It's important to educate high school students about the demand for skilled technicians, and the extensive opportunities that exist in transportation and the skilled trades," said UTI CEO Jerome Grant. "Our summer Ignite program gives students invaluable real-world training and can help open doors to lifelong careers they may have not considered. We're excited to bring the program back to our campuses at full capacity this year, with the goal of hopefully providing our employer partners with more talented technicians in the future."

Industry demand remains strong for trained automotive and diesel technicians. The U.S. Department of Labor projects a combined annual average of 111,000 job openings nationwide in the automotive, diesel and collision repair industries. 1

"It's been encouraging to see growth in the Ignite program. We look forward to welcoming new students to our campuses this summer and opening their eyes to the educational opportunities available to them after high school," said Sherrell Smith, executive VP of campus operations and services at UTI. "These students are the future of the trade, and it's promising to see so many motivated, goal-driven young people willing to spend part of their summer taking our classes and getting a jumpstart on training for a career."

UTI launched Ignite nationwide in summer 2018 following a successful pilot program at campuses in Avondale (Phoenix), Ariz.; Houston, Texas; and Orlando, Fla. Participation steadily increased in 2019, before the program went on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of the three-week program, students have the opportunity to earn UTI credit that can be applied when they enroll.

The Ignite program is now accepting applications across UTI's campuses in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Texas. For more information or to enroll, visit www.uti.edu/ignite.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, Universal Technical Institute's (NYSE: UTI) mission is to serve our students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers. Approximately 250,000 students have graduated from one of UTI's 15 campuses located across Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas. UTI's campuses are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), while its employer-aligned technical training programs are offered under four brands: Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute / Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. For more information and a complete list of all programs offered, please visit www.uti.edu or follow on LinkedIn @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and on Twitter @news_UTI.



¹ Job openings include openings due to net employment changes and net replacements. See Table 1.10 Occupational separations and openings, projected 2020–30 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, www.bls.gov.

