TENEO APPOINTS DAVID SAWYER LEADER OF U.S. FINANCIAL ADVISORY BUSINESS

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the appointment of David Sawyer as Leader of the firm's U.S. Financial Advisory business.

In this role, David will be responsible for continuing to grow and expand Teneo's Financial Advisory service offering in the U.S.

David has over 30 years of experience in global financial markets as both a principal investor and as a trusted advisor. For a significant portion of his career, he has been active in the distressed debt and restructuring arena with roles ranging from a distressed debt and special situations investor, to a senior lender and active equity owner, to a strategic advisor to corporate boards and CEOs.

Prior to joining Teneo, David was the Head of Special Situations at Golub Capital, a $40BN direct lender and credit asset manager. He is also the former Co-Head of Turnaround and Restructuring at Ankura Consulting. In that role he was instrumental in building the T&R team to over 90 professionals and diversifying their service offerings.

"We are very pleased to welcome David to the Teneo team," said Daniel Butters, CEO of Teneo's global Financial Advisory business. "David brings an incredible wealth of experience to the firm and will be a great leader to help us execute our ambitious growth strategy for the U.S. market. Building out our Financial Advisory business integrated with Teneo's broader services including strategy and communications, management consulting, risk advisory and talent in the U.S. will create a truly unique offering for clients not available anywhere in the market today."

"Teneo is quickly becoming a global force in the restructuring and broader financial advisory industry," said David Sawyer. "I am delighted to be joining the team during this exciting period for the business and helping to further grow Teneo's Financial Advisory business in the U.S."

Teneo's global Financial Advisory business now includes more than 350 professionals, delivering full-service solutions for cross-border restructuring and insolvency assignments in key markets around the world.

