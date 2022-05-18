Mental Health and Students: It Should Not Be a Taboo Subject, Says one Plymouth Scholars Educator

Mental Health and Students: It Should Not Be a Taboo Subject, Says one Plymouth Scholars Educator

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For one educator, breaking the stigma surrounding mental health is important, especially for students. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and bringing awareness to this topic is Shannon Root-Hernandez, a social worker at Plymouth Scholars Charter Academy, part of the National Heritage Academies network of schools.

National Heritage Academies (PRNewsfoto/National Heritage Academies) (PRNewswire)

It's common for people to feel protective of their feelings in fear of being judged, she said, adding educators are integral in helping create spaces where students feel cared for, loved, and supported.

"Brené Brown, a world-renowned researcher on vulnerability, shame, and leadership, once said, 'Teachers are the guardians of spaces that allow students to breathe, be curious, explore the world and be who they are without suffocation. Students deserve one place where they can rumble with vulnerability and their hearts can exhale.' I believe this quote resonates with those within the school setting, but it's important for parents to know, as well," Root-Hernandez said.

"Our students are constantly observing us, learning from us, and confiding in us when they need a trustworthy person to listen to them. For most students, coming to school is a safe space for them. We want them to feel comfortable enough at school to be vulnerable."

Vulnerability helps with working through difficult feelings and anxiety is one of the most common feelings. Anxiety can be defined as difficulty staying still, constantly worrying, feeling irritable, poor memory, or somatic symptoms such as having a headache, insomnia, stomachache, or chest pain.

"Being able to recognize feeling anxious is the best preventive measure before anxiety begins to consume an individual," Root-Hernandez said.

A common cause of anxiety for students is testing. Both students and teachers may feel under pressure. From the students' perspective, they want to do their best – they want to make their parents and teachers proud, she said.

According to Root-Hernandez, five strategies can help students with test anxiety:

Be prepared. Take time to study, so you feel confident. Use positive self-talk to quiet the negative thoughts. Find ways to calm your body before, during, and after the test. Take your time and focus on one question at a time. Talk to a parent, school counselor, or teacher. They can work with you on coping skills.

"Taking care of our own mental health is as important as our physical health," Root-Hernandez said. "Being aware of how we are feeling, as well as how anxiety can impact our students is so important for success. The more we speak out about mental health, hopefully, the more comfortable students will share about how they are feeling."

About National Heritage Academies:

National Heritage Academies (NHA) is a network of 98 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 60,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Heritage Academies