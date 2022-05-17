Horatio, the CX Company Behind Viral E-Commerce and Celebrity-Backed Brands, Expands Office Footprint and Grows Four-Fold

Horatio's rapid growth points to an increase in global CX demand

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio , founded by Columbia Business School graduates Jose Herrera , Alex Ross and Jared Karson , recently announced their expansion to keep up with their businesses' growing demand. Headquartered in New York City, Horatio's main offshore office is located in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. This office houses more than 850 Horatio employees. The company today announces that they will expand to Santiago, the second largest city on the island, and will accommodate more than 300 Horatio employees. The majority of agents will be focused on servicing their host of e-commerce clients.

With clients ranging from healthtech to cryptocurrency, Horatio is proud to work with many of today's fastest-growing direct-to consumer companies and celebrity backed brands. Over the last year, Horatio has grown both four-fold in terms of clients and internal staff, pointing to the global demand for quality customer service.

Horatio's founders are proud to continue their expansion in the Dominican Republic, especially during this auspicious time on the island. The Dominican Republic's economy is one of the fastest growing economies in Latin America and the Caribbean [ source ]. COVID-19 caused the first economic recession since the early 2000s. The country has the highest level of early-stage entrepreneurship activity in its economy class, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor 2021/2022 report. It has more than 10 adults starting a business for every adult running a business, according to the report.

Jose Herrera, Horatio's Co-founder and CEO noted, "we are thrilled to be expanding our operations to the city of Santiago in the Dominican Republic. As Horatio continues to scale, it is our priority to make sure our new office and team reflect Horatio's values: inclusivity, creativity and pioneering Customer Experience. We are excited to continue Horatio's global reach and all that lies ahead on our quest to revolutionize CX"

Horatio clients include ZOLA , Parachute and Spot & Tango , among others. For more information please visit www.hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio or @HireHoratiord.

About Horatio:

Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. For more information please visit www.hirehoratio.com .

