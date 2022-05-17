Hightower Selects TIFIN Clout as its Personalized Digital Marketing Platform

The AI-powered platform has two-way integration with Salesforce, email applications and social media platforms that will allow Hightower advisors to improve collaboration and measurement and deliver meaningful growth outcomes

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower , one of the nation's largest registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced that it has partnered with TIFIN Clout, part of TIFIN Wealth, to serve as its personalized digital marketing platform, which will allow Hightower advisors to drive more leads and referrals, accelerate conversions and build trust with both clients and prospects through effective, measurable marketing campaigns.

The TIFIN Clout platform will support Hightower advisors in moving clients and prospects through all the steps of the client journey. As a next-evolution marketing platform, TIFIN Clout uses artificial intelligence (AI) and human understanding to track clients and prospects through the buyer's journey and deliver meaningful growth outcomes. The platform has two-way integration with Salesforce, email and social media platforms that will allow Hightower to improve both collaboration and measurement.

Last year, Hightower launched a bespoke content marketing program that is helping its advisors grow and connect with prospects and clients by delivering timely and relevant thought leadership. With content created by Hightower's experienced financial writers and marketers, the customized program provides advisors with access to a wealth of collateral—blogs, podcasts, newsletters, white papers, infographics, events, social media posts and investor-facing webinars with accompanying support—that can be formatted to match their brand. Approximately 75% of advisors are using Hightower's content program to positive results.

"By partnering with TIFIN Clout, we're evolving our content marketing program to provide our advisors with access not only to sophisticated content and collateral but also to advanced tools to track and measure their progress," said Meghan McCartan, Hightower Managing Director, Head of Marketing. "TIFIN Wealth is an industry leader in fintech growth solutions, and we're excited to pair this technology with our thought leadership to deliver even better results for advisors."

Hightower advisors who implemented a targeted content strategy grew 3.2 times as fast as their peers in 2021. Advisors who implemented live/virtual events for prospects grew two times as fast as their peers, while advisors implementing podcast/TV/radio and social media strategies, grew at 1.8 times and 1.7 times respectively.

"We are delighted to partner with Hightower and their advisor network to build new and deepen existing relationships with their prospects and clients. In a world where every investor is different and expectations for personalized customer engagement are being set by other industries, firms need to stand out amidst all the noise to drive growth while also enhancing advisor productivity." said Niharika Shah, General Manager of TIFIN Clout.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com .

About TIFIN/TIFIN Clout

TIFIN is an AI-powered fintech that leverages data science, investment intelligence, and technology to deliver engaging and personalized investor experiences. By connecting individuals to advice and investments, TIFIN bridges the gap between investors, their trusted intermediaries, and asset managers.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to help make investing a powerful driver of financial well-being by eliminating frictions investors face.

TIFIN manages Magnifi, a search-powered marketplace for investments; TIFIN Wealth, a platform for advisors, wealth managers, and other intermediaries to deliver better individual outcomes; Financial Answers, a digital platform of investor communities; all powered through Distill, a central digital distribution and insights engine using TIFIN's data platform.

TIFIN Clout is the growth marketing and client engagement platform within TIFIN Wealth. Clout delivers meaningful outcomes -- more leads, faster conversions, and engaged clients -- for financial professionals. Through a hybrid human + digital service, Clout provides insights into how clients and prospects engage with fresh, trending, and personalized content.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

