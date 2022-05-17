ecoATM/Gazelle Adds Bobbykin Makwana as New Chief Product & Technology Officer

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ecoATM/Gazelle, the global leader in mobile device recommerce announced today Bobbykin Makwana joins the executive leadership team as Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO), reporting to CEO, Dave Maquera.

"Our innovative technology and customer-first values are core to our mission to lead the mobile device recommerce revolution," said Maquera. "That is why we are beyond excited to have Bobbykin join ecoATM/Gazelle and bring his powerful insights in technology design to meet massive global demand for mobile device reuse solutions."

Makwana is a product leader with over two decades designing and improving customer experiences. He brings a depth of experience in product strategy and management across a wide range of industries including automotive, consumer electronics, ecommerce, content and mobile.

"I am thrilled to join ecoATM/Gazelle as we scale the technology platform leading the mobile device recommerce revolution," stated Makwana. "Designing technology to serve our expanding customer base as mobile device recommerce becomes the global norm is an exciting challenge."

ecoATM/Gazelle offers cutting edge solutions for customers seeking to sell their used devices in person or online in a simple, easy and secure way. By adding Makwana's innovative approach and leadership, the company sets the stage to further boost the customer experience and expand the business's reach.

Makwana has previously served in roles including GM, Product Leader, Vice President, and Head of Consumer Digital for companies including Apple, Volvo Cars, HP and Logitech. An innovator and inventor, he holds a patent for a computer with multiple removable battery packs and he participated in another leading team securing a patent for a digital application allowing coordinated image manipulation. Makwana holds a BS in Electronics Engineering from the University of Mumbai, and an MBA from the Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston. Bobbykin is an avid sports fan and passionate about new tech, coffee, wine, and travel. He lives in the Bay Area with his wife and two boys.

About ecoATM/Gazelle

ecoATM/Gazelle is the global leader in mobile device recommerce. ecoATM/Gazelle offers the leading technology platform for convenient, quick, environmentally responsible, and secure sale and recommerce of used devices online at gazelle.com and in person at more than 5000 convenient retail kiosk locations in the US, UK, France and Germany. The technology makes selling a used device easy, with assurance that devices will be responsibly reused or recycled. Over 33 million devices have been purchased, resold, refurbished, and recycled with ecoATM/Gazelle, diverting millions of tons of plastic, chemicals and toxins from landfills around the world.

