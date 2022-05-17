DealEdge launches integrated private equity deal performance benchmarking

BOSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DealEdge is pleased to announce the launch of its latest module, Portfolio Diagnostics. This new update to the platform lets private equity firms compare their deals directly against sector-specific performance benchmarks in one integrated view.

Private equity firms can now systematically compare their portfolio investments to comprehensive deal-level, sector-specific benchmarks in a single platform.

Performance insights are now available at a deal level:

The first systematic portfolio performance platform for private equity firms:

More transparent portfolio insights for institutional investors:

Robust, sector-specific deal-level market benchmarks:

David Lawrence – General Manager, DealEdge: "Portfolio performance analysis used to take considerable time and effort for private equity firms to compile, and they relied primarily on patchy, inconsistent industry data. With our latest update, we have given firms the tools they need to dissect their portfolios and assess their strengths and weaknesses.

"By combining their own data and our best-in-class benchmarks in one place, they can now make strategic decisions with clarity and confidence. It's a step-change in how GPs can strategically analyze their portfolio performance and communicate with investors."

Portfolio Diagnostics is live now on the DealEdge platform, and is available to all current subscribers. If you would like to see it in action, please get in touch with us at info@dealedge.com or www.dealedge.com.

About DealEdge

DealEdge is the private equity industry's leading provider of deal-level performance and operations analytics. Backed by the combined expertise of Bain & Company and CEPRES, DealEdge is designed to give you smarter answers to drive your strategic decision-making.

Cut to a deeper layer of insight across every stage of the private equity lifecycle. DealEdge's powerful deal-level intelligence lets you refine your strategy, optimize your investment process, benchmark your portfolio, and tell your firm's story in more detail than ever before.

Powered by cash flow and operating data for over 35,000 private equity deals across more than 560 industry subsectors, DealEdge has the private equity deal insights you've always needed but couldn't find. Sharpen your investment edge and take your decision-making to the next level with DealEdge.

If you'd like to know more, visit www.dealedge.com or email us for a demo at info@dealedge.com.

