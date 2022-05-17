CompTIA Tech Career Academy Accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training

Online program provides critical training to launch rewarding careers in technology

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, announced today that CompTIA Tech Career Academy (CTCA) is now accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET).

CompTIA Tech Career Academy is now accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET).

This recognition is the result of a comprehensive, multi-year analysis to ensure that CTCA's IT-Ready Technical Support (Online) Program, a 16-week course that prepares students for employment opportunities in IT, meets the rigorous educational standards of quality set by ACCET.

ACCET has been officially recognized by the U.S. Department of Education since 1978 as a "reliable authority as to the quality of education or training provided by the institutions of higher education and the programs they accredit."

"Earning institutional accreditation means a great deal to CompTIA Tech Career Academy and to the students we serve," said Nancy Hammervik, CEO of CompTIA Tech Career Academy. "It's a signal to our students that they are receiving a verified, top-quality education. Accreditation can be viewed as a quality control measure that ensures our students are receiving the best."

With accreditation, CompTIA Tech Career Academy will move its website (comptiatech.org) to the ".edu" domain, which is only awarded to accredited institutions and another signal that CTCA is a verified education provider.

Accredited institutions are eligible to seek approval for federal student aid monies, such as Pell Grants, Stafford Loans, Perkins Loans, and Guaranteed Student Loans.

"The demand for trained IT professionals continues to increase," Hammervik said. "CompTIA's core mission is to advance the tech industry and its workforce. CompTIA Tech Career Academy is now positioned to expand our reach to a broader population so we can train more people and help more organizations of all sizes meet their needs for well-trained workers."

The IT-Ready Technical Support (Online) Program focuses on technology hardware and software skills ranging from building a computer from scratch to setting up and managing a network. Students also receive targeted professional development to refine critical business skills, such as communication, conflict management, teamwork, critical thinking and problem-solving. Following completing the course, students sit for the CompTIA A+ certification exam, a vendor-neutral professional certification that is the IT industry's preferred qualifying credential for entry-level tech jobs.

CompTIA Tech Career Academy offers its students career placement services with opportunities to connect with a network of more than 400 employer partners. Financial assistance options, including grants for qualifying students, low-interest loans and self-payment plans, are available for those who qualify. [1]

Complete information on the CompTIA Tech Career Academy, including the online application form, is available at https://www.comptiatech.org/admissions/apply.

About CompTIA Tech Career Academy A non-profit organization, CompTIA Tech Career Academy trains and prepares adults for certification and success in IT jobs. Its sole motivation is to help students land and thrive in IT jobs to grow the tech workforce. CTCA is a subsidiary of Creating IT Futures Foundation, a workforce philanthropic organization of the nonprofit and internationally respected tech trade association CompTIA. Learn more at CompTIATech.org.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/ .

[1] CompTIA Tech Career Academy (CTCA) does not guarantee placement or employment to its applicants, students, or graduates. CTCA instructors and staff are advised to ensure that no such guarantee is ever made or implied in any advertising, brochures, and statements to applicants, students, and graduates.

