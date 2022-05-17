Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C. Wins $25 Million Jury Verdict

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, May 13, 2022, a Morgan County Circuit Court jury returned a verdict awarding $25,000,000.00 in damages to local resident Anthony Bearden, Jr., represented by Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, who suffered a catastrophic brain injury when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Floyd Young, another local resident.

The case was tried for four days by attorneys Brandon Bishop and Andrew Moak of Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C.

"We are extremely proud of our incredible attorneys, Andrew Moak and Brandon Bishop, and their stellar execution to obtain the recent verdict on behalf of our client, Anthony Bearden," states Alexander Shunnarah, Founder and CEO of Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys. "We are thankful for the citizens and jury that understood the facts of this tragic case and did the right thing by awarding our client what he deserved."

At approximately 8:15 P.M. on July 31, 2019, Anthony Bearden was walking to a nearby store in his neighborhood when he was struck by Floyd Young's vehicle, causing brain hemorrhages that left Bearden with serious and permanent physical and mental deficits.

At the time of the crash, Young was driving distracted and at an unsafe speed. The defense attorneys argued that Bearden was not visible and caused his own injuries.

Attorney Brandon Bishop states, "We gave Farmers Insurance Company a full opportunity to settle Anthony's case before we filed a lawsuit against their insured, Floyd Young. Instead, Farmers chose to refuse to pay Anthony's claim. Clearly, the jury agreed with us that distracted driving is not to be tolerated, and we are grateful that they did."

"Nobody deserved this verdict more than Anthony Bearden, whose injuries have devastated his entire family," states Attorney Andrew Moak.

The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before returning their unanimous verdict for $25,000,000.00, finding that Floyd Young was responsible for Anthony Bearden's medical bills, his permanent injuries, his physical pain and suffering and mental anguish that were consequences of his injuries. Young was insured by Farmers Insurance Company and defended at trial by Ronald Gault of the Birmingham law firm Gaines, Gault, Hendrix.

