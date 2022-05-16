Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TSX / NYSE American
Symbol: TMQ
VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders ("Meeting") held in Vancouver on Friday, May 13, 2022. All proposals were approved and the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the meeting were all elected as directors. A total of 118,263,353 or 81.30% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.
Shareholder Voting Results
The Shareholders voted on the following matters at this year's Meeting. Other than Proposals 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6, which represents votes by ballot, the results presented below represent votes accordingly to proxies received.
Proposal 1: Election of Directors
Nominee
Votes
%
Votes
%
Tony Giardini
101,505,574
99.76
239,157
0.24
James Gowans
87,137,657
85.64
14,604,074
14.36
William Hayden
101,527,372
99.79
217,359
0.21
William Hensley
101,512,528
99.77
232,203
0.23
Gregory Lang
97,853,372
96.18
3,891,359
3.82
Kalidas Madhavpeddi
98,448,800
96.76
3,295,931
3.24
Janice Stairs
97,892,140
96.21
3,852,590
3.79
Diana Walters
98,474,256
96.79
3,270,475
3.21
Proposal 2: Appointment of the Auditor
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
117,890,256
99.75
297,296
0.25
Proposal 3: Approval of amendments to and unallocated entitlements under the Restricted Share Unit Plan
Votes
% Votes
Votes
% Votes
Votes
% Votes
92,690,774
91.10
8,859,700
8.71
194,256
0.19
Proposal 4: Approval of amendments to and unallocated entitlements under the Deferred Share Unit Plan
Votes
% Votes
Votes
% Votes
Votes
% Votes
90,077,518
88.53
11,440,948
11.24
226,264
0.23
Proposal 5: Approval of a non-binding resolution approving the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers
Votes
% Votes
Votes
% Votes
Votes
% Votes
89,034,428
87.51
12,354,613
12.14
355,689
0.35
Proposal 6: Approval of non-binding vote on the frequency of a non-binding vote on the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers
Votes for
% Votes
Votes for
% Votes
Votes for
% Votes
82,494,024
81.25
146,989
0.14
18,895,660
18.61
Detailed results of all items of business are also available in the Report of Voting Results filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com ("SEDAR") and on the Form 8-K filed under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.org ("EDGAR").
About Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") in Northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 181,387 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer.
