Making Complex Markets Work With A Holistic Technology Strategy -- A Free OPEN MINDS Webinar, Sponsored By ContinuumCloud

GETTYSBURG, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 7, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET, OPEN MINDS will host a webinar, Making Complex Markets Work With A Holistic Technology Strategy , courtesy of ContinuumCloud. This event will showcase the digital infrastructure needed to manage services in the emerging whole person-focused, value-based, hybrid health and human services landscape.

For most health and human services organizations, the path to achieving sustainability and scale involves first managing complexity: individuals with multiple conditions and complex support needs, numerous data sets for whole person care coordination, various services in multiple states at scale, and managing an ever-revolving workforce door. Technology is the key to making these multi-dimensional complexities manageable – in service delivery, reimbursement, and human resource management. In this webinar, attendees can expect to learn:

How the changing health and human service landscape is leading to complexity, competition and sustainability challenges

How technology can be leveraged to address these sentinel opportunities and threats for business sustainability

How to plan for expanding digital capabilities, lead with "digital first", and support the training and development of staff to be nimble in this rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Join us to hear some of the industry's leading technology experts discuss how adopting a digital-first mindset can help you support and retain your workforce.

Our faculty for this event will be Vicki Ittel Ph.D., MBA, Director of Behavioral Health Solutions at Relias; Brent Dillinger, CEO of Trivium Life Services:, and Carol Clayton, Ph.D., Senior Associate from OPEN MINDS.

Dr. Vicki Ittel, Ph.D., MBA, is the Director of Behavioral Health Solutions for Relias. In that role, Dr. Ittel works with payers, providers, professional trade organizations, and government entities to design and apply digital analytical solutions that improve patient outcomes and create systemic change. Prior to joining Relias, Dr. Ittel held C-level positions at several national health plans and formed several companies providing Medication Assisted Treatment to individuals with opioid use disorder. Dr. Ittel is passionate and committed to using innovative technological applications in healthcare transformation.

Brent Dillinger serves as the Chief Executive Officer for Trivium Life Services. Brent is a Certified Merger & Acquisitions Advisor who has transformed Trivium from an organization with $2.8 million to a $28 million organization in the last 15 years. Prior to joining Trivium, Brent served on the City Council of Missouri Valley and held district management roles in two Fortune 500 companies.

Carol Clayton, Ph.D., is a Senior Associate with OPEN MINDS and former CEO of Care Management Technologies, a behavioral health analytics solution company used to drive evidence-based care for complex needs consumers. Dr. Clayton led the acquisition of Care Management Technologies by Relias in 2016. Prior to that time, Dr. Clayton held executive level positions across provider, health plan and nonprofit organizations.

"I am delighted to join with my former colleague, Dr. Ittel and Mr. Dillinger to bring an engaging and informative dialogue on the state of behavioral health service delivery, the challenges facing providers and the advancements in technologies that can serve organizations as well as consumers in receiving quality and accessible care", said Dr. Clayton.

Don't miss Making Complex Markets Work With A Holistic Technology Strategy on June 7th at 2:00 pm ET. This webinar is available free of charge thanks to the generous sponsorship of ContinuumCloud. However, attendees must register in advance.

About ContinuumCloud

ContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent; an HCM system, powered by DATIS e3; and a patient engagement platform, powered by CaredFor. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

