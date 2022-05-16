LONELY PLANET WINS TWO 2022 WEBBY AWARDS FOR BEST IN TRAVEL

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LONELY PLANET , the digital travel guidance company and the world's number one travel guidebook brand today announced their Best in Travel 2022, an annual collection of the world's hottest destinations, has been named the People's Choice Winner for Best Travel & Adventure Video, and Best Travel & Lifestyle (Video Series & Channels), Video in the 26th Annual Webby Awards Internet Celebration. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.

Lonely Planet's award-winning videos were themed around the annual Best in Travel feature. Best in Travel 2022's content was leveraged across all owned social channels and online editorial, and focused on the stories of locals - creators, musicians, artists, and filmmakers and what makes their home a destination to be desired. Using strong first-person perspectives, unique experiences and evocative visuals, Lonely Planet crafted aspirational travel stories through video content designed to inspire even the most seasoned of travelers. Viewers can take a tour of Puerto Rico's beautiful beaches, food and nightlife with local PJ Sin Suela, by day a doctor who has been on the front lines of COVID-19, and a reggaeton rapper by night who proclaims he "lives and dies for this island."

"Lonely Planet has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators."

"Lonely Planet's annual Best in Travel list was made to be brought to life in video - a powerful celebration of place and personality captured in movement and motion," said Nitya Chambers, Lonely Planet's Executive Editor and SVP of Content. "We are so thrilled for the creative vision of our team to be recognized by the Webby's alongside so many distinct, original, innovative storytellers of our time."

Lonely Planet will be honored at the 26th Annual Webby Awards in New York City on May 16th, hosted by Roy Wood Jr.

