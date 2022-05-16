InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun & Challenging Outdoor Game (RKH-255)

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was at the beach with my family of 18 people and I wanted an 'active' game that we could play together that would accommodate the wide age range of our family," said an inventor, from Spotsylvania, Va., "so I invented PADDLE BOXIN. My design provides a competitive edge to a paddle game without needing a court. It also offers continuous gameplay with some cardio for a wide age range."

The invention provides a fun and challenging volley-style, paddle game for adults and children. In doing so, it offers an outdoor game with non-stop action. It also sparks friendly competition on grass, sand or the gym floor. The invention features a portable design that is easy to carry, set up and play so it is ideal for individuals ages 10 and older. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RKH-255, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

