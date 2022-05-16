Innovent Will Present Clinical Data of IBI110 (anti-LAG-3 monoclonal antibody) and Other Multiple Trials at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, May 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases, today announced that the company will present clinical data from multiple trials in relation to TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), Pemazyre® (pemigatinib), olverembatinib (BCL ABL TIK), IBI110 (anti-LAG-3 monoclonal antibody), IBI376 (PI3Kδ inhibitor), IBI344 (ROS1/NTRK TKI), IBI351 (KRAS G12C inhibitor) and IBI319 (PD-1/CD137 bispecific antibody) at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, June 3-7, 2022. A brief summary of the studies is as follows:

Cancer Type: Gastric cancer

Topic: Efficacy and safety of IBI110 in combination with sintilimab in first-line advanced HER2-negative gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction cancer: preliminary results from a phase Ib study

Presentation Type: Abstract

Abstract Number: e16097

Researcher: Professor Chenyu Mao, Professor Nong Xu, The First Affiliated Hospital, School of Medicine, Zhejiang University

Cancer Type: Lung cancer

Topic: Efficacy and safety of IBI110 (anti-LAG-3 mAb) in combination with sintilimab (anti-PD-1 mAb) in first-line advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC): initial results from a phase Ib study

Presentation Type: Abstract

Abstract Number: e21145

Researcher: Professor Caicun Zhou, Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital; Professor Nong Xu, The First Affiliated Hospital, School of Medicine, Zhejiang University

Cancer Type: Cholangiocarcinoma

Topic: Pemigatinib in Chinese patients with advanced/metastatic or surgically unresectable cholangiocarcinoma including FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement: updated data from an open-label, single-arm, multi-center Phase II study (CIBI375A201 study)

Presentation Type: Abstract

Abstract Number: e16183

Researcher: Professor Guo-Ming Shi, Professor Jian Zhou, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China

Cancer Type: Solid Tumors

Topic: IBI110 (anti-LAG-3 mAb) as a single agent or in combination with sintilimab (anti-PD-1 mAb) in patients with advanced solid tumors: updated results from the phase Ia/Ib dose-escalation study

Presentation Type: Poster

Abstract Number: 2650

Researcher: Professor Nong Xu, The First Affiliated Hospital, School of Medicine, Zhejiang University; Professor Caicun Zhou, Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital

Cancer Type: Solid Tumors

Topic: Phase I study of the efficacy and safety of IBI319 (PD-1/CD137 bispecific antibody) in patients with advanced malignant tumors

Presentation Type: Poster

Abstract Number: 2646

Researcher: Professor Yi-Long Wu, Guangdong Lung Cancer Institute, Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital & Guangdong Academy of Medical Sciences

Cancer Type: Solid Tumors

Topic: Phase I dose-escalation study of IBI351 (GFH925) monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors

Presentation Type: Poster

Abstract Number: 3110

Researcher: Professor Qing Zhou, Professor Yi-Long Wu, Guangdong Lung Cancer Institute, Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital, Guangdong Academy of Medical Sciences

Cancer Type: Hematologic Cancers

Topic: A Phase II, multi-center, single-arm study of parsaclisib, a PI3Kδ inhibitor,in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma in China: updated data from the study

Presentation Type: Poster

Abstract Number: 7574

Researcher: Professor Zhong Zheng, Professor Weili Zhao, Shanghai Institute of Hematology, State Key Laboratory of Medical Genomics, National Research Center for Translational Medicine at Shanghai, Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine

Cancer Type: Lung Cancer

Topic: The Efficacy and Safety of Taletrectinib in TKI-naïve or Crizotinib-pretreated ROS1-positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Patients.

Presentation Type: Poster

Abstract Number: 8572

Researcher: Professor Wei Li, Professor Caicun Zhou, Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital

Cancer Type: Sarcoma

Topic: Promising antitumor activity of olverembatinib (HQP1351) in patients (pts) with tyrosine kinase inhibitor- (TKI-) resistant succinate dehydrogenase- (SDH-) deficient gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST).

Presentation Type: Poster Discussion

Abstract Number: 11513

Researcher: Professor Haibo Qiu, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 32 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic, ophthalmology and other major therapeutic areas, with 7 products approved for marketing in China – TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) , Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor) and olverembatinib (BCR-ABL TKI) and Cyramza® (ramucirumab), 1 asset under NMPA NDA review, 5 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and an additional 19 molecules in clinical studies.

Innovent has built an international team with advanced talent in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many global experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with many collaborators to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com. and www.linkedin.com/company/innovent-biologics/.

Note:

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) is not an approved product in the United States.

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO®, and HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) are not approved products in the United States.

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection, Innovent)

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor, Incyte Corporation). Pemazyre® was discovered by Incyte Corporation and licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab, Eli Lilly). Cyramza® was discovered by Eli Lilly and licensed to Innovent for commercialization in Mainland China.

Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TKI in-licensed for co-development and co-commercialization in greater China with Ascentage Pharma.

IBI-376 (parsaclisib) , a potent, highly selective, next-generation investigational novel oral inhibitor of PI3Kδ in-licensed from Incyte for development and commercialization in greater China.

IBI344 (taletrectinib), a novel next-generation ROS1/NTRK TKI in-licensed from AnHeart Therapeutics.

IBI351, a novel, orally active, potent KRAS G12C inhibitor in-licensed from and co-developed with Genfleet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialise or turn out to be incorrect.

