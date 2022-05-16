Former Miami Football Standout Opens College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving in Miami

Ahmmon Richards Partners with Father and Co-Founders to Break Ground in New Territory

MIAMI, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving, an award-winning franchise and industry leader in the junk removal and moving sectors, recently announced the expansion of the brand's Florida footprint with the addition of their newest franchise location in Miami. The expansion officially positions the 'Sunshine State' as the most active territory in the country for the College HUNKS team.

Official logo of College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving (PRNewswire)

The new location is owned by the father-and-son duo of Ahmmon Richards, a former University of Miami football standout and his father, Mark Richards. Together, they will be responsible for the operations of this newest addition to the franchise – College HUNKS 305 – where their primary goal will be to build the business into a multi-million dollar enterprise capable of supporting continued growth for both themselves and the people of Miami.

After an incredibly successful high school football career, Ahmmon had committed to play for the University of Miami in 2016. His collegiate experience was then cut short during the 2018 football season after he suffered a career-ending neck injury. A text from Murphy three years later on the opportunities that existed with the College HUNKS brand piqued his interest in the business and propelled both he and his father to become business owners of their own.

"This industry reminds me a lot of being in a football atmosphere, and the core values of the company reason resonated with me," said Ahmmon. "It was really a no-brainer at that point. I get to run a business with my dad and start a new chapter of my life in the city I love."

Ahmmon has proven instrumental in helping widen the franchise landscape for College HUNKS through the utilization of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals with a variety of prominent college athletes. D'Eriq King and Bubba Bolden, both current or former University of Miami football players, being successful examples he's spearheaded. The franchise plans on leveraging the NIL landscape to market and grow the scale of their operation in Miami through the hiring of a large number of college athletes to join the College HUNKS team.

College HUNKS has been a purpose-driven company since its founding days, dedicated to serving communities with a team of trustworthy and dependable professionals providing the highest quality moving and junk removal services. In line with its community-centric focus, the Miami location plans to support the key causes of College HUNKS locally, including fighting childhood hunger and supporting victims of domestic violence, among a variety of other local charitable organizations.

"When I first met Ahmmon, it became clear t me that he was a perfect match for our brand," says Omar Soliman, Co-Founder of College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving. "Ahmmon is the living embodiment of our company's core values. Having him on board is incredibly beneficial for our brand as a whole and I can think of no better individual to lead the charge for our expansion in Miami."

College HUNKS 305 plans to serve the entire Miami region by offering fast, flexible and dependable moving and junk removal services. With a staff of nearly two dozen employees, the franchise aims to quickly become the go-to option for the community.

