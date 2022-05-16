Clinscience invests in market-transforming technologies, acquiring Texas-based Agati Group

WARSAW, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global CRO pursues further development in the digitalization of Clinical Research

Ramanan Bathala, CEO Agati Group and Tomasz Dabrowski, CEO Clinscience (PRNewswire)

Clinscience US LLC, a subsidiary of Neuca Group, on 26th of April signed an investment agreement to acquire 51% of shares in Agati Systems. The US-based (Texas) Company, together with its Indian subsidiary, Agati Clinical Informatics, having branches in Bengaluru and Chennai, provides clinical data, regulatory, and custom software services. The Company has a rapidly expanding and robust team of SAS® programmers, clinical data standards SMEs, statisticians, and regulatory experts, who will work hand-in-hand with Clinscience's Data Management & Biostatistics Team.

This investment is a testament to Clinscience's sustained focus on the Digital Data-Driven (3D) strategy. Last year, the Company expanded into the United States and acquired majority stakes in an Italian-German technology CRO, EXOM Group.

"Empowered by Agati, Clinscience now expands its offer with two differentiators — reliable & proven Real-World Data competencies and Synthetic/External Control Arm development and design. United with the traditional approach and services for Biometrics, it places Clinscience in a unique position to support our Partners with skills and experience that are most impactful in the modern Clinical Trials," said Daniel Kowalski, Head of Data Science and Technology at Clinscience.

"Data Integrity and Consistency are paramount to our organization. This is why we are expanding our offer to Clients and Patients through continuous investments in companies like Agati Group and EXOM Group," said Tomek Dabrowski, CEO of Clinscience, responsible for the Clinical Trials business in Neuca Group. "Together we are committed, as ever, to building a Data-driven and Patient-centric global team, which supports our Partners' needs and fulfills the specific regulatory environments."

"At Agati, we are committed to bringing Biostatistics, Data Management, Data Standardization (CDISC), and Regulatory Services to another level. Over the years, we have developed solutions that can be customized to the dynamic needs of our partners," said Ramanan Bathala, CEO and founder of Agati Group. "We are happy to be part of a versatile, global team together with Clinscience and offer our clients the finest cost-efficient smart Services utilizing the latest technologies, which boost productivity and reduce operating costs."

Ramanan Bathala will become part of Clinscience's Executive Board and continue his responsibilities as the CEO of Agati Group.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clinscience Sp. z o.o.