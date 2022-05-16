Carbon Appoints Phil DeSimone and Craig Carlson to Newly Created Office of the CEO

Ellen Kullman to transition into the role of Chair on the company's Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon , a leading 3D printing technology company, today announced the newly created Office of the CEO with the appointment of Phil DeSimone and Craig Carlson. Ellen Kullman, Carbon's current President and CEO, will be named Chair of the company's Board of Directors, effective June 1, 2022.

"As I take a step aside and into the position as Chair of the Board, I am prepared to provide guidance on the company's growth strategy alongside the current Board members," stated Kullman. "I have full confidence that Phil and Craig are the right leaders to drive innovation, ensure customer success, and reinforce our company culture. They've collaborated for years on building the business and bring complementary strengths to lead the company through continued growth."

As members of the Office of the CEO, DeSimone and Carlson will have shared corporate responsibilities. DeSimone, Carbon's co-founder and Chief Product and Business Development Officer, is an established leader that has built the company's most strategic partnerships and customer relationships. Carlson, Carbon's Chief Technology Officer, has scaled the company's engineering and spearheaded innovation since joining the company in 2014.

"Driving innovation in product development and manufacturing industries continues to be at the core of our long-term goals and day-to-day efforts. Our customers are successfully manufacturing, from prototyping to production, at scale on our platform," said Carlson. "Our joint leadership will allow Carbon to continue building our platform and organization efficiently."

"I'm genuinely looking forward to continued leadership with Craig," said DeSimone. "Over the years of working together, we've demonstrated additive manufacturing can be used to create critical medical supplies during times of despair like our recent pandemic, address our most recent supply chain challenges, and create innovative consumer goods that elevate the consumer experience. We take pride in the work we do, the people at Carbon, our community, and are excited about the future of digital manufacturing."

"All of us at Carbon want to thank Ellen for her amazing service and leadership of Carbon over the last 2 1/2 years," stated Joseph M. DeSimone, PhD, Carbon's co-founder and current Chairman of the Board. "She continued the building of one of the most important breakthrough digital manufacturing companies of our time." Joseph DeSimone will remain on the company's Board of Directors as Ellen takes over the role of Chair.

About Carbon

Carbon is a 3D printing technology company helping businesses to develop better products and bring them to market in less time. The Carbon DLS™ process combines versatile printers, advanced software, and best-in-class materials to deliver functional parts with end-use performance and aesthetics, helping engineers and designers to create products that outperform expectations. From prototyping and low-volume production to production-at-scale, global organizations use the Carbon process to create a wide range of functional end-use parts and print them reliably wherever and whenever they need them through Carbon's production network partners. Carbon is a venture-backed company headquartered in Redwood City, CA. To learn more, follow Carbon on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

