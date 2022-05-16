Bazooka Candy Brands Promotes Two Key Team Members to Vice President As It Creates A Leadership Team Focused on Top Growth Areas

Becky Silberfarb will lead in her new role as Vice President of Brand Marketing, Americas and Lizzy Mangold takes over as Vice President of E-Commerce and Innovation

"I could not be more excited to announce the promotion to the Vice President level of two individuals who have been integral to the continued success of Bazooka Candy Brands over the past years," said Tony Jacobs, President Bazooka Candy Brands. "Becky and Lizzy are true super stars who have had a hand in almost every major BCB success in the U.S. As part of the leadership team, they will be key to shaping and executing our continued long-term success as we focus on the critical areas of brand equity development, consumer communication, innovation and e-commerce growth."

Becky Silberfarb joined Bazooka Candy Brands in 2016 as aBrand Manager and most recently held the position of Senior Director of Marketing. During that time, she has led marketing across all brands in the Bazooka Candy Brands portfolio including, Ring Pop, Push Pop, Baby Bottle Pop, Bazooka and more. Core to her role has been leading brand strategy, positioning and integrated marketing communication plans. She has led breakthrough marketing campaigns to drive BCB's core business as well as many of the company's most successful innovations. In her new role as Vice President of Brand Marketing, Becky will oversee the continued growth of the organization's marketing efforts as Bazooka Candy Brands expands with new audiences, new products, and new markets. She will also oversee marketing efforts for Latin America.

Prior to joining Bazooka Candy Brands, Silberfarb spent three years at Danone where she was a key player in the re-launch of Activia Light and led promotional concepting and execution of Danimal's annual Rally for Recess Campaign. She is also actively involved with the National Confectioners Association where she was honored to be selected to be part of the Association's prestigious Future Leaders Program.

Silberfarb grew up in New York, and has a B.S. in Policy Analysis and Management from Cornell University and an M.B.A. from The Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. She currently resides in Brooklyn, NY with her husband and newborn son.

"Bazooka Candy Brands has some of the most iconic brands which continue to innovate and grow today. I am excited to join the Leadership Team to help shape the strategic vision and execute upon our mission to deliver unmatched edible entertainment," says Becky Silberfarb, Vice President of Brand Marketing. "Our consumers are at the heart of what we do and I am honored to lead our brand marketing to connect with them through multiple touchpoints in the evolving media landscape."

Lizzy Mangold joined Bazooka Candy Brands in December of 2011 where she started as an Associate Brand Manager. She has held various roles in brand marketing, international, innovation and e-commerce, culminating in her most recent role of Senior Director of Innovation and E-Commerce Marketing. Mangold's efforts have been instrumental in driving core portfolio and new product growth as well as developing BCB's efforts in the emerging e-commerce channel. Over her 11-year tenure, Lizzy led Baby Bottle Pop and Juicy Drop marketing to drive double digit growth. She led marketing for Japan, helping to establish it as one of BCB's top international markets. She developed many of the organization's successful new products including Juicy Drop Gummies, Push Pop Gummy Roll and Juicy Drop Dip n' Stix. Finally, she partnered with sales to establish a leading e-commerce business, currently the #4 non-chocolate candy company in U.S. online sales.* In her new role as the Vice President of E-Commerce and Innovation, Lizzy will lead a cross-functional team in all aspects of BCB's e-commerce initiatives and lead innovation strategy for the entire BCB portfolio.

Prior to joining Bazooka Candy Brands, Lizzy was at The New York Cosmos, where she worked alongside the Chief Marketing Officer and Director of Communications to rebuild the legendary New York Cosmos brand, leading marketing programs and fan engagement. Prior to The New York Cosmos, Lizzy worked in marketing roles at integrated advertising agency, Digitas and Digitas Health, where she led various aspects of advertising and communications strategy and execution across American Express, Pfizer and MedImmune accounts. She started her career in New York City working at DraftFCB.

Lizzy grew up in Berkeley, CA and completed a dual-degree program as an undergraduate at the University of Pennsylvania where she received two Bachelor's degrees, a B.S. in Marketing from The Wharton School and a B.A. in Psychology from the School of Arts & Sciences. She currently resides in Santa Monica, CA.

"I am thrilled and humbled by the new role and looking forward to partnering further with the leadership team to drive our continued success," says Lizzy Mangold, Vice President of E-Commerce and Innovation. "We have great teams doing some fantastic work to build out our future product and e-commerce presence. I couldn't be more proud of what we have already accomplished as well as what's to come."

About Bazooka Candy Brands:

Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Bazooka Companies, Inc. and produces such iconic, high-quality candy products, as Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit www.bazookacandybrands.com.

*Source: 1010 Data Jan-March 2022

