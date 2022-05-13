CCR - Results for the 1st quarter of 2022

SÃO PAULO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

1Q22 X 1Q21 HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated vehicle traffic increased by 5.6%. Excluding ViaCosteira, NovaDutra, RioSP and RodoNorte, the increase was 6.2% in the period.

The number of passengers transported in airports increased by 92.4% in the period. Excluding South and Central Blocks , the increase was 81.8% in the period.

The number of passengers transported in mobility units increased by 92.8% in the period. Excluding Lines 8 and 9, the increase was 39.7% in the period.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 176% , with a margin of 86.2% (13.4 p.p.). Same-basis adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by 30.7% , with a margin of 60.4% (0.5 p.p.).

Net Income totaled R$3,452.5 million , compared to a R$688.9 million profit in 1Q21. On the same base 1 , Net Loss totaled R$89.3 million , compared to a R$204.2 million net income.

On March 31, 2022 , through a Material Fact, the Company disclosed that it signed the Definitive Agreement , whose object is to extend the term of AutoBAn's concession agreement until 12/31/2037, establish the final amounts recognized in the Preliminary Agreement and, terminate the legal actions related to the objects of the Definitive Agreement.

On March 31, 2022 , through a Material Fact, the Company disclosed that it signed the TAM 25/2022 , whose object is to extend the term of ViaOeste 's concession agreement in 380 days, as well as the new investments referring to the New Access to the City of Osasco and to the Works on the side roads of SP-280, between km 23 and 32.

On April 19, 2022 , CCR informed its shareholders that it would begin paying interim dividends , of approximately R$0.08 per common share, on April 29, 2022 .

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an impact in demand and, consequently, CCR's 1Q22 results. For more details, please refer to Note 1.1 of the Quarterly Information.

1. Same-basis adjustments are described in the same-basis comparison section.



IFRS Proforma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 1Q21 1Q22 Chg % 1Q21 1Q22 Chg % Net Revenues1 3,439.9 8,018.6 133.1% 3,554.0 8,168.7 129.8% Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2 1,838.1 2,386.5 29.8% 1,952.2 2,536.6 29.9% Adjusted EBIT3 1,765.7 6,396.1 262.2% 1,819.3 6,479.9 256.2% Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 51.3% 79.8% 28.5 p.p. 51.2% 79.3% 28.1 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 2,504.5 6,912.9 176.0% 2,582.9 7,027.1 172.1% Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 72.8% 86.2% 13.4 p.p. 72.7% 86.0% 13.3 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2 1,101.9 1,440.4 30.7% 1,180.3 1,554.5 31.7% Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis4 59.9% 60.4% 0.5 p.p. 60.5% 61.3% 0.8 p.p. Net Income 688.9 3,452.5 401.2% 688.9 3,452.5 401.2% Net Income on the same basis2 204.2 (89.3) n.m. 204.2 (89.3) n.m. Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x) 2.4 3.4

2.5 3.3

Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 7.8 9.4

7.2 9.1



1. Net revenue excludes construction revenue.

2. The same-basis effects are described in the same-basis comparison section.

3. Calculated by adding Net Revenue, Construction Revenue, Cost of Services, and Administrative Expenses.

4. The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue.

5. Calculated by excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.

