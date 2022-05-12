Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, of $8.8 million or $1.19 per share.  This compares to net income of $8.6 million or $1.16 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and compares to net income of $26.0 million or $3.51 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2022, was $17.4 million or $2.35 per share.  This compares to net income of $52.6 million or $7.11 per share for the six months ended March 31, 2021.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.


Financial Highlights


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended






3/31/22

12/31/21

3/31/21


  3/31/22

  3/31/21


EARNINGS DATA:











Net interest income


$

20,942

22,348

24,631


43,290

50,329



Provision for loan losses



--

--

--


--

--



Non-interest income



18,153

22,339

48,046


40,492

94,735



Non-interest expense



27,677

33,345

39,272


61,022

76,510



Income tax expense (benefit)



2,599

2,720

7,438


5,319

15,909



     Net income (loss)


$

8,819

8,622

25,967


17,441

52,645













FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:











Total assets


$

2,206,699

2,186,808

2,483,553


2,206,699

2,483,553



Total loans held for sale

166,625

360,836

681,268


166,625

681,268



Total loans held for investments and

    mortgage-backed securities, net

1,531,834

1,381,376

1,438,882


1,531,834

1,438,882



Customer and brokered deposit    

     accounts



1,357,520

1,348,531

1,569,122


1,357,520

1,569,122



Stockholders' equity



391,895

394,943

390,909


391,895

390,909













FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share


$

52.90

53.29

52.80


52.90

52.80



Earnings per share



1.19

1.16

3.51


2.35

7.11



Cash dividends paid per share



0.85

0.75

0.75


1.60

1.30














Return on assets (annualized net income

     divided by total average assets)

1.61%

1.52%

4.09%


1.53%

4.18%



Return on equity (annualized net income

     divided by average stockholders' equity)

8.97%

8.75%

27.15%


8.88%

28.41%














Weighted average shares outstanding



7,409,460

7,408,720

7,406,069


7,409,086

7,403,046


View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasb-financial-inc-announces-financial-results-301546438.html

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.