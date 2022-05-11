JLL Launches Non-profit Focused on Mitigating Climate Change

JLL Foundation invests in startups dedicated to environmental sustainability

CHICAGO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, JLL (NYSE: JLL) has established JLL Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to making a long-term impact on environmental sustainability.

Working with Good Machine, a venture studio specializing in the climate impact space, JLL Foundation takes a non-traditional approach to helping organizations that work to mitigate climate change with a focus on the built environment. As an impact investor, the Foundation offers zero-interest recoverable loans and reinvests the returned funds. Additionally, recognizing the need for speed in mitigating climate change impacts, it is building a network of like-minded co-investors to promote innovative solutions.

"The JLL Foundation's aspiration to create a significant impact on climate-related issues over the next 10-20 years is well aligned with JLL's purpose of shaping the future of real estate for a better world," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "As companies everywhere focus more on achieving their own sustainability goals, providing assistance to startups that can offer solutions to environmental challenges can make a real and long-term difference."

Grantees are selected not only based on their ability to provide lasting, positive climate impact, but also on the diversity of their teams or ownership structure and ability to scale to other countries around the world. Examples of organizations that have already received funding from JLL Foundation include:

Greece , Based in Babylon Gardens creates retrofitted green roofs and walls from locally recycled plastic.

Puerto Rico and Mexico , From outposts inand Carbonwave uses Sargassum seaweed to create products that can restore soils and oceans, eliminate micro-plastic waste and achieve carbon neutrality.

U.S.-based Re:Dish collects, sanitizes and returns reusable food service containers to replace single-use products and drive carbon and water efficiency.

Using technology designed for building on Mars, U.S.-based RedWorks provides a mobile 3D printer that produces building masonry onsite using sources of soil and sand.

For further information about JLL Foundation and these organizations, visit https://foundation.jll.com/.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 100,000 as of March 31, 2022. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About Good Machine

Good Machine is a venture studio with an extensive network of startups, investors and foundations in the climate impact space. Good Machine identifies social and environmental market opportunities; rapidly develops, prototypes and field-tests product-based solutions; and incubates, supports fundraising and spins out impact-oriented for-profit companies. Good Machine establishes a pipeline of entrepreneurs, engineers, and strategic and operational team members who reflect the gender parity and diversity that the climate impact and innovation sector strives for. Further information can be found at https://goodmachine.studio/

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll

https://www.instagram.com/jll

Contact: Gayle Kantro

Phone: +1 312 228 2795

Email: Gayle.Kantro@am.jll.com

(PRNewsfoto/JLL-IR) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JLL-IR