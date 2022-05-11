Enterprises head to San Diego to discuss impact of AR/VR/MR (XR) and Metaverse technologies at the 9th Augmented Enterprise Summit

Fortune 1000 technology leaders from Chevron, Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, FedEx, Johnson & Johnson, State Farm, Walmart, Wendy's, and others will come together to share how they're using AR/VR/MR (XR) to enable remote/hybrid work, improve collaboration, upskill workers, cut costs, increase safety, and more.

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of the world's most profitable and well-known companies are already using augmented, virtual, and mixed reality (XR) to deliver the benefits of digitization to the modern workforce. These organizations are seeing ROI in the form of faster training, shorter design cycles, higher quality, less downtime, reduced waste, and increased customer satisfaction.

Hear from those driving XR and other emerging technologies in enterprise at the 2022 Augmented Enterprise Summit when it returns in-person October 18-20 at the newly renovated Town & Country Resort Hotel in San Diego. As always, the event will feature a world-class lineup of enterprise end users along with the largest curated expo of enterprise-ready XR solutions. Organizations at every stage of adoption will get to hear how the world's biggest companies are leveraging XR, try out the top hardware/software, and connect across industry lines.

"[AES] has consolidated its position as the nexus of the growing enterprise XR ecosystem, with the ability to bring together both augmented reality companies and the large enterprises that are now testing and implementing XR solutions." – Forbes

The Speakers

Leading innovators from companies like Abbott, Bank of America, Con Edison, DuPont, Ford, GM, Kohler, Marathon Petroleum, and Ulta Beauty will share insight into adopting and deploying XR and related emerging technologies for applications such as remote support, collaboration, work instructions, training, design, marketing, safety, and sales.

The Program

The comprehensive educational program includes case studies across industry verticals with deep discussions on specific immersive applications, best practices, security, enabling technologies like 5G and AI, IIoT, the Metaverse, and more.

The Exhibit

Get hands-on in the carefully curated expo of AR smart glasses, MR/VR headsets, body-worn sensors, exoskeletons, and other connected devices ready for deployment today, along with the platforms and technologies that power them.

For information and tickets, visit www.augmentedenterprisesummit.com . Early bird rates expire August 29. Attendees are encouraged to register early as space is limited.

Official Event Brochure: https://augmentedenterprisesummit.com/aes-2022-brochure/

Contact

Jeffrey Friedman

jfriedman@brainxchange.events

(914) 874-5144

