InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Keep a Pair of Socks Together (MTN-2577)

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an accessory to hold a pair of socks together in the washer, dryer, hamper and storage drawer," said an inventor, from Mount Pleasant, Fla., "so I invented the SOCK-SAVER. My design would eliminate the time and hassle associated with matching socks."

The invention provides an effective way to keep a pair of socks together during the laundry process and storage. In doing so, it helps to prevent a lost or misplaced sock. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, college students, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MTN-2577, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

