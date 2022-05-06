Opus IVS™ and Driven Brands® Launch Nationwide Diagnostic Partnership

DETROIT, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global diagnostic scanning, ADAS calibration, programming and on-demand remote expert support leader, announced today that Driven Brands®, the largest automotive services company in North America, has approved Opus IVS and it's DriveSafe™ and ScanSafe™ diagnostic devices for use within its franchised and company-owned collision repair shops.

Driven Brands worked with Opus IVS to create an efficient workflow process for DriveSafe™, allowing shops the opportunity to improve cycle time while performing OEM or aftermarket pre-, in-process and post-scans, flash programming and ADAS calibrations – all fully integrated with CCC ONE® software and data.

"Opus IVS is proud to be selected as a co-preferred vendor for Driven Brands, and we are looking forward to serving their collision repair brands," said Brian Herron, President of OPUS IVS. He indicated, "Our team has provided OEM-endorsed solutions to dealerships and independent repairers for over a decade. We provide collision repair facilities with the capability for aftermarket quick-scanning, OEM-endorsed scanning, programming and ADAS calibrations backed by live diagnostic support to complete a quality repair – all coupled with the ability to easily document the results." Herron added, "We are excited that Driven Brands chose to work with Opus IVS to bring innovative solutions to their collision repair brands to support the future of diagnosing, calibrating and programming advanced vehicles."

For DriveSafe, the Opus IVS team has developed a patent pending decision tree and shop profile within the new IVSWizard 2.0 Guided Workflow to recommend scan type based on the vehicle model year, ADAS capabilities, restraint deployments and shop OEM certifications.

DriveSafe also features the patent pending IVSMAP™, a database of ADAS technology and repair information. It produces the IVSMAP Scan Blueprint, which includes an equipment list based on model year, possible ADAS modules and Opus IVS technical recommendations. If ADAS equipment is present, IVSMAP produces the new ADAS Checklist to identify ADAS systems that could be on the vehicle, calibration type, target requirements and status (not done/complete). The user checks off that system calibrations have been completed or orders them from Opus IVS. The post-scan confirms that the ADAS Checklist is completed. DriveSafe™ customers may access IVSRAP™ for ADAS Calibration Checks and Remote Assisted Programming, including full module flash programming and all other electronic configurations.

Herron stated, "Our DriveSafe tool is an ideal device for these collision repair facilities. On top of our current offering of a fast Aftermarket scan, OE scanning and remote diagnostic and programming support, we added IVSWizard 2.0, IVSMAP™ and ADAS Checklist – and deliver it all to collision shops for use on a single screen.

Opus IVS is pioneering the future of safe, complex vehicle repair. The company is an industry leader in in-vehicle communication hardware and remote programming and diagnostic services. It provides a dedicated support team to the collision sector, which includes scanning, ECU programming/coding, ADAS calibration and brand-specific technical support.

Opus IVS will exceed 3M collision scans in 2022. Its industry-leading DriveSafe™ tool helps collision shops reduce subletting and improve cycle time while performing Aftermarket pre-, in-process and post-scans, OE scanning, flash programming and ADAS calibrations. DriveSafe™, now with IVSWizard™ 2.0, IVSMAP™ and ADAS Checklist, is one easy-to-use collision solution that does it all.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,500 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates more than $1.6 billion in revenue from more than $4.7 billion in system-wide sales.

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and fast. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

To learn more about DriveSafe™, visit:

www.opusivs.com/products/collision-solutions/drivesafe

collision@opusivs.com

844-678-7487

