Marvell Ranked #3 in 2022 Bay Area Best Places to Work

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) is pleased to announce it has placed #3 overall and also in Workplace Wellness in the Best Places to Work 2022 largest company category at the annual awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal. Marvell was selected for inclusion on the annual list as determined by survey results provided voluntarily by company employees. Winning organizations are honored for having created highly valued environments that provide a great place for employees to come to work each day.

"Receiving this award is so special precisely because it is employees who decide the winners," said Matt Murphy, president and CEO of Marvell. "We have an outstanding team at Marvell and this award is a reflection of our culture, values and dedication to creating a collaborative, compassionate and respectful workplace. I'm incredibly proud of our team who have helped build an environment where everyone is inspired to do their very best work and is given the opportunity to achieve their highest professional goals."

Award applicants were grouped according to the number of Bay Area employees and ranked across various categories. The winning organizations are those who were rated highest by their own employees in areas such as fun, collaborative culture, compensation and benefits offerings, and management practices. Companies on this list were selected for having exceptional workplaces that foster strong creativity, morale and culture. Winning companies were also recognized as attractive places to seek employment.

