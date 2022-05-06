Diebold Nixdorf Shareholders Re-elect Directors and Pass All Company Proposals at Annual Meeting

HUDSON, Ohio, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) today re-elected its full slate of directors and passed all other proposals at the company's annual meeting.
The following directors were re-elected to the company's board by shareholders:
- Arthur F. Anton, retired chairman and chief executive officer, Swagelok Company
- Bruce H. Besanko, retired chief financial officer, Kohl's Corporation
- Reynolds C. Bish, chief executive officer and director, Kofax Limited
- William A. (Bill) Borden, corporate vice president, worldwide financial services, Microsoft Corporation
- Ellen M. Costello, retired chief executive officer, BMO Financial Corporation and U.S. country head, BMO Financial Group
- Phillip R. Cox, president and chief executive officer, Cox Financial Corporation
- Dr. Alexander Dibelius, managing partner, CVC Capital Partners GmbH
- Matthew Goldfarb, special advisor to the chairman, LICT Corp.
- Gary G. Greenfield, non-executive chairman of the board, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated; executive advisor, Court Square Capital Partners
- Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
- Kent M. Stahl, retired partner, Wellington Management Company
- Lauren C. States, retired vice president, strategy and transformation, IBM Corporation
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
