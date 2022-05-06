Blackbaud to Participate in May and June 2022 Investor Events

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced its upcoming participation in six investor events.

May 10-11 : Tony Boor , executive vice president and CFO, to participate in virtual investor meetings hosted by Raymond James .

May 16 and 19: Steve Hufford , director investor relations, to participate in one-on-one virtual meetings at the Needham 17th Annual Technology & Media Conference.

May 24 : Mike Gianoni , president and CEO, to present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Mass.

June 6 : Tony Boor to present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference in New York, N.Y.

June 7 : Tony Boor to present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, Mass.

June 15-16 : Mike Gianoni to participate in investor meetings hosted by Bank of America.

Additional information regarding upcoming events and recent company results can be found at investor.blackbaud.com .

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

