Wood Partners Welcomes Residents to Newest Dallas-Fort Worth Community--Alta Landing

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners today announced the official grand opening of its newest luxury residential community, Alta Landing, located in one of Dallas-Fort Worth's top submarkets.

Located at 3100 N. Joplin Road along the 287 Corridor, Alta Landing is situated just 10 miles south of downtown Fort Worth, providing residents with quick access to top employers across Fort Worth and the mid-cities, as well as key local attractions like AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field, and Six Flags Over Texas. Closer to home, residents can also enjoy the comfort and familiarity of small town living with local retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment options just a short walk from the community.

"We are excited to welcome residents to Wood Partners' newest community—Alta Landing—ideally situated between Fort Worth and Arlington in one of the area's fastest growing neighborhoods," said Ryan Miller, Managing Director at Wood Partners.



"We are particularly enthused about Alta Landing given it represents the first implementation of Wood Partners' new high-efficiency development model in North Texas," continued Miller. "Our new model is uniquely designed to leverage the most efficient design and construction techniques in the industry today without sacrificing the quality, appearance, and finishes that our residents have come to expect from Alta properties. As a result, we can offer our residents exceptional quality and value in a market where rent growth and cost of living remain top concerns."

Alta Landing boasts 270 apartment homes consisting of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans finished in warm, inviting tones with a heightened level of modern sophistication. Each apartment home comes fully outfitted with high-end interior finishes including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and upgraded fixtures. In addition, residents will have the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and wood-style plank flooring to welcome them home after a long day.

Residents of Alta Landing will also have access to the community's top-notch amenities, including a resort-style pool with tanning deck, a courtyard with outdoor seating, a fire pit and grilling areas, an on-site dog park and other convenient pet facilities. Inside, the community clubhouse features a state-of-the-art 24/7 fitness facility complete with Precor equipment, a social clubroom with a kitchen and arcade, a Wi-Fi lounge with reservable private offices and conference room, as well as ample seating to enjoy a beverage from the on-site coffee bar.

Alta Landing is managed by Wood Residential. Visit https://www.livealtalanding.com/ to get leasing information or learn more.

